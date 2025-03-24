Kendall Lamm News: Signs with Philly
Lamm signed a one-year deal with the Eagles on Monday, Peter Schrager of Fox Sports reports.
The offensive tackle was placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed issue by the Dolphins ahead of the team's season finale in early January. Lamm also dealt with a back injury in December. He projects as a swing tackle in Philadelphia behind all-pros Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now