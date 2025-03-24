Fantasy Football
Kendall Lamm headshot

Kendall Lamm News: Signs with Philly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Lamm signed a one-year deal with the Eagles on Monday, Peter Schrager of Fox Sports reports.

The offensive tackle was placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed issue by the Dolphins ahead of the team's season finale in early January. Lamm also dealt with a back injury in December. He projects as a swing tackle in Philadelphia behind all-pros Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata.

Kendall Lamm
Philadelphia Eagles
