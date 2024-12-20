Week 16 Friday Injury Report: Guerendo Out, Waddle Doubtful, Hill Questionable

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

Below you'll find four different categories, with our lists including key offensive linemen and defensive players whose presences/absences might impact fantasy decisions. The bottom section — truly questionable — is sorted by kickoff times and can be used as a checklist/cheatsheet for Sunday morning and afternoon when inactives come out. First, let's see who's definitely in and who's definitely out...

Injury hotspots for Week 16 include Miami's wide receivers and offensive tackles, Buffalo's secondary, San Francisco's backfield and, per usual, the Saints' entire offense.

Good to Go 💯

Ruled Out/Doubtful 🚑

Players likely to take on more snaps due to the injuries listed above include Saints QB Spencer Rattler, Lions RB Craig Reynolds, Browns RB Jerome Ford, Saints RB Kendre Miller, 49ers RB Patrick Taylor, Dolphins WR Malik Washington, Steelers WRs Calvin Austin and Mike Williams, Colts WR Adonai Mitchell, Panthers WR David Moore (concussion), Ravens WR Tylan Wallace, Texans WRs Robert Woods and Xavier Hutchinson and Bucs TE Payne Durham

Of that bunch, there's a reasonable case to include Ford, Miller and Taylor in fantasy lineups, with Washington, Austin and Mitchell being deep-league options for the WR-needy. Taylor is my favorite play among the group, likely taking the lead role in San Francisco's offense, although it isn't the same Kyle Shanahan attack of past years (literally it is, but for practical purposes.... well, yeah).

Key Defensive Players + Offensive Linemen

Listed as Questionable - Should Play 👍

Nobody clearly fits the category this week, although there are certainly players listed below who are more likely than not to play. Some of them, however, are on non-playoff teams that may be more inclined to caution at this point of the year.

Truly Questionable / Game-Time Decisions 🤔

Saturday

WR Rashod Bateman (foot)

Early Games

There are a lot of potential game-time decisions for the early window Sunday, but none of them are guys you want to be starting in fantasy, except for maybe Njoku, Pollard and Tracy. Even those two are on thin ice, with Tracy and Pollard having yielded more work to their backups last week and Njoku now stuck with Dorian Thompson-Robinson as his QB. Tracy and Pollard seem likely to play, or at least around 50/50, whereas Njoku is more of a toss up, if that.

Late-Afternoon Games

Hill is the big injury question mark entering this weekend, having downgraded from full practice participation Thursday to limited Friday before being listed as questionable on the final injury report. He's been playing through a wrist injury all season without missing a game, and it seems any doubt about his Week 16 availability may not be related, as the Dolphins added 'personal' to his injury report listing Friday. It at least seems like the type of situation where we'll get updates Saturday, or at least early Sunday morning. With Jaylen Waddle (knee) doubtful after missing practice all week, rookie WR Malik Washington is poised for a big role. If Hill ends up sitting out as well, the Dolphins likely would start River Cracraft across from Washington and do their best to avoid three-wide formations.

Primetime Games

Carr and Kamara are highly unlikely to play but hadn't been ruled out by the Saints as of Friday. It figures to the Spencer Rattler and Kendre Miller show in one of the least anticipated primetime games in recent memory. MVS seems much more likely to play, as does Johnson.

Key Defensive Players + O-Linemen

the good: there's a real chance the Fins get both of their starting tackles back in Armstead and Lamm. the bad: with Waddle and Eskridge likely out, Tyreek's questionable status makes the Fins receiving core all the more worrisome https://t.co/TWAIi6p9Ea — c. isaiah smalls ii (@stclaudeii) December 20, 2024