Kyle Juszczyk News: Released by San Francisco

The 49ers released Juszczyk on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Juszczyk has made nine consecutive Pro Bowls as a fullback and is coming off a second-team All-Pro selection in 2024, a season in which he caught 19 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed five times for 26 yards and a third score. Juszcyzk will turn 34 years old in April and wants to continue his playing career. Releasing Juszczyk saves the Niners more than $2.9 million against the cap but leaves behind $3.57 million in dead money.