Larry Borom News: Finds home with Miami

The Dolphins agreed to terms with Borom on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Borom was a fifth-round pick by the Bears in the 2021 Draft, and he started 27 games across four seasons with the team. Borom mostly played tackle in Chicago, but the offensive line-needy Dolphins could also give him a look at guard. Borom shouldn't be counted on as a Week 1 starter in Miami.