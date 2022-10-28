Week 8 Friday Injury Report: Lions Roaring, Pollard Scoring, Lockett and Metcalf Questionable

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

The bottom section — truly questionable — can be used as a kind of checklist or cheatsheet for Sunday morning. First, let's see who's in and who's out...

Good to Go 💯

Ruled Out/Doubtful 🚑

RB Chuba Hubbard (ankle)

Coach Steve Wilks said he wants to keep the backfield as a committee, but there's not much doubt D'Onta Foreman will lead the way with Hubbard ruled out and only undrafted rookie Raheem Blackshear as a healthy RB option on the roster. Spencer Brown likely will be called up from the practice squad.

Steve Wilks shas a "lot of confidence" in undrafted RB Raheem Blackshear, who will have an increased role this week in what Wilks said will be a backfield by committee. October 28, 2022

RB James Conner (ribs)

Darrel Williams (knee) is a game-time decision but would probably come off the bench behind Eno Benjamin (and possibly Keaontay Ingram) if he's able to play. Benjamin looked good last Thursday against the Saints with 113 yards and a TD, pushing him up to 4.6 YPC for the year.

Key Defensive Players + Offensive Linemen

The Atlanta secondary is a mess, though so is the Carolina passing game. This is one of DJ Moore's better chances to produce a useful fantasy line, and he was one of the highlighted players in Start/Sit earlier this week.

Daniel Jones missing two starting OL and his top TE for the final game before a bye. https://t.co/v2PAAJyOd6 — Jerry Donabedian (@JerryDonabedian) October 28, 2022

#Bears HC Matt Eberflus is not giving away the offensive line configuration for Sunday against Dallas. Bears are down 3 starters on the O-Line. As for RT. Riley Reiff is ready, and Alex Leatherwood is being activated. — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) October 28, 2022

Listed as Questionable - Should Play 👍

Truly Questionable 🤔

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion) - 1 ET

St. Brown was a full practice participant Friday and now just needs clearance from an independent neurologist. TBD if that happens Saturday or not.

TE Darren Waller (hamstring) - 1 ET

Foster Moreau figures to handle an every-down role again ($3,100 on DK) if Waller misses another game.

Darrel Williams (knee) - 1 ET

Williams (knee) is a game-time decision but would probably come off the bench behind Eno Benjamin (and possibly Keaontay Ingram) if he's able to play. Benjamin looked good last Thursday against the Saints with 113 yards and a TD, pushing him up to 4.6 YPC for the year. (James Conner is out for a third straight game.)

TE Logan Thomas (calf) + WR Dyami Brown (groin) - 1 ET

John Bates becomes a DFS punt option if Thomas is inactive for a fourth straight game, after fellow tight end Cole Turner suffered a concussion this week. Bates and Armani Rogers are the healthy tight ends, while Brown and Cams Sims are the best bets to replace Jahan Dotson (out - hamstring).

Trautman missed the last game, while Johnson was a mid-week addition to the injury report and limited in practice Thursday/ Friday. Both should be considered truly questionable, and even after the pair of TDs last week it'll be unwise to trust Johnson if he plays... that's true even if he's active and Trautman is out.

QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) - 4:05 ET

Malik Willis will get his first NFL start if Tannehill is deemed unready. That'd be bad news for the already lifeless Tennessee pass catchers, but it might help Derrick Henry to play alongside a QB who forces backside defenders to stay honest. Either way, Henry is in a great spot against Houston's lousy run defense.

Cooks was a Friday addition to the injury report (and listed as a full practice participant), while Collins left last week's game early. My guess is Cooks plays and Collins doesn't, but I'm not sure about it. Chris Moore and Phillip Dorsett are the depth options behind them, so Houston at least has some speed (and not much else).

Earlier this week (or even Friday morning), Metcalf seemed closer to doubtful and Lockett to probable, but apparently the former is progressing faster than expected while the latter tweaked something in practice Thursday. Both now are considered game-time decisions, with Marquise Goodwin, Dee Eskridge and Dareke Young the backup options (Goodwin scored twice last week).

Pete Carroll said DK Metcalf did a little work in practice today. Tyler Lockett did not. Both will be game-day decisions. #Seahawks — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) October 28, 2022

WR Jauan Jennings (hamstring) - 4:25 ET

There's a DFS case for Ray-Ray McCloud if Jennings joins Deebo on the sideline Sunday. Though you might say the smarter move would be Brandon Aiyuk or George Kittle, both of whom get targets-share projections bumps with Deebo out.

WR Christian Watson (hamstring) - 8:20 ET (SNF)

With Lazard out, Watson could be the No. 3 receiver behind Rome Doubs and Sammy Watkins. That shouldn't be a tough cover for the Buffalo secondary; Aaron Rodgers really is up against it this week.

Key Defensive Players + O-Linemen