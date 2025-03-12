Levi Onwuzurike News: Re-signs with Detroit
Onwuzurike is re-signing the Lions on Wednesday via a one-year, $5.5 million contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Onwuzurike impressed in 2024, with 28 tackles (16 solo), including 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble across 16 regular-season appearances. Reuniting with the team on a one-year deal now primes Onwuzurike for another chance to prove his ability to thrive as part of an interior defensive lineman rotation, before he hits free agency again in 2026.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now