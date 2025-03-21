Lil'Jordan Humphrey News: Finds new team

The Giants signed Humphrey on Friday.

Humphrey is coming off a 2024 regular season in which he recorded a career-high 31 receptions on 45 targets for 293 yards and a touchdown in 17 games with the Broncos. At 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, the 26-year-old will add size and experience to a Giants' wideout corps that also includes Malik Nabers, Wan'Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton and Jalin Hyatt, but in his new locale, Humphrey could see a dip in volume in 2025.