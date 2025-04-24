Malaki Starks News: Ravens add safety at 27th pick

The Ravens selected Starks in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 27th overall.

Starks (6-foot-1, 197 pounds) is a safety prospect whose stock maybe took a hit at the combine due to a mediocre overall workout (4.50-second 40, 33-inch vertical, poor agility drills), but he was a leading contributor on the very good Georgia defenses the last three years, including as a true freshman starter. Standout Baltimore safety Kyle Hamilton once disappointed at his own combine workout, and the Ravens have been well rewarded for taking Hamilton anyway. Starks and Hamilton in the same secondary could prove memorable, though Starks will need to compete for a starting role against the scrappy veteran Ar'Darius Washington.