Maliek Collins News: Let go by San Francisco
The 49ers released Collins on Sunday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Collins was traded from the Texans to the 49ers in March of 2024 and started all 17 regular-season games last year, tallying 33 tackles and 5.0 sacks. The veteran defensive tackle should get some healthy interest in free agency heading into his age-30 season. With Collins out, Jordan Elliott, Kalia Davis and Evan Anderson are slated to be the top defensive tackles for San Francisco.
Maliek Collins
Free Agent
