2024 Houston Texans Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

Houston Texans
What does Houston do for an encore? Nobody in the organization will admit to it, but the Texans accomplished more in 2023 than was expected. A team that combined for 11 wins over the three previous seasons won 11 in one campaign, including a playoff game. Going too far, too fast could have a downside; expectations are high entering 2024. No longer a place for journeymen veterans looking for a paycheck, Houston brought in impact players to help second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud avoid a regression.
Houston Texans 2024 Vital Information
- Head Coach: Demeco Ryans (Year 2)
- Offensive Coordinator: Bobby Slowik (Year 2) – West Coast offense
- Defensive Coordinator: Matt Burke (Year 2) – 4-3 scheme
- Bye Week: 14
Stats to Know for the Houston Texans
- 2023 Record: 10-7
- 2023 Strength of Schedule: .474 (T-25th)
- 2023 Point Differential: +24 (12th)
- 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 61% (14th)
- 2023 PROE: -2.6% (19th)
- 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 15th
|2023 Stats
|Offense
|Defense
|Plays
|1,083 (14th)
|1,079 (16th)
|Points
|377 (T-13th)
|353 (11th)
|Turnovers
|14 (1st)
|24 (T-16th)
|Yards
|5,820 (12th)
|5,622 (14th)
|Rush Yards
|1,647 (T-22nd)
|1,643 (6th)
|Pass Yards
|4,173 (7th)
|3,979 (23rd)
|Drives
|191 (12th)
|190 (T-22nd)
|Yards per Drive
|30.4 (13th)
|29.6 (13th)
|Points per Drive
|1.89 (14th)
|1.80 (13th)
Houston Texans 2024 Key Transactions
Skill Positions
|QB
|RB
|WR
|TE
|Veteran Additions
|None
|Joe Mixon
|Stefon Diggs
|None
|Cam Akers
|Ben Skowronek
|Veteran Departures
|None
|Devin Singletary
|None
|Eric Saubert
Defense
Draft Picks
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Position
|2
|42
|Kamari Lassiter
|CB
|2
|59
|Blake Fisher
|T
|3
|78
|Calen Bullock
|S
|4
|123
|Cade Stover
|TE
|6
|188
|Jamal Hill
|LB
|6
|205
|Jawhar Jordan
|RB
|7
|238
|Solomon Byrd
|DE
|7
|247
|Marcus Harris
|DT
|7
|249
|LaDarius Henderson
|G
Houston Texans 2024 Top Fantasy Story
If the Texans are to take the next step, it will be through an explosive passing offense that returns its top skill players. Quarterback C.J. Stroud didn't play like a rookie in 2023. He was largely mistake-free (five INT in 319 attempts) and developed an immediate rapport with Nico Collins (eight TDs, 16.2 YPC), Tank Dell (seven TDs, 15.2 YPC) and Dalton Schultz (59 catches, five TDs).
Selected second overall last April, Stroud averaged 273.9 passing yards per game. That's a lot of production from an offense operating with a bunch of new parts. While the on-field talent is largely responsible for getting Houston into the postseason, offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik also deserves credit. The Texans jumped from 31st in offense to 12th under Slowik, who interviewed for five head coaching jobs during the offseason but gladly accepted an upgraded contract and salary increase to stay put.
In addition to the growth and chemistry of the incumbent pieces, Houston made an all-in-for-this-year trade, getting Stefon Diggs from the Bills. Diggs' final season in Buffalo turned sour over the second half, but it's been all good during his first few months with the Texans. The trio of Diggs, Collins and Dell offers flexibility and weaponry for Slowik and enhances Houston's downfield attack. This could become one the more explosive NFL offenses in 2024.
Houston Texans 2024 Sleepers
⬆️ Sleeper: RB Joe Mixon
It's a stretch to call Mixon a sleeper, but the emergence of a prolific passing attack could overshadow the three-down back. After seven NFL seasons (six of them playing at least 14 games), there's some wear on the treads. However, Mixon is a good fit as a receiver – he was targeted 139 times the past two campaigns – which was a missing piece from last season's team. The Texans still have Dameon Pierce, but he struggled to learn the new offense in 2023, so this is Mixon's job all the way.
😴 Super Sleeper: TE Brevin Jordan
The ship has sailed on Jordan becoming a high-volume receiving threat, but his speed at tight end is intriguing. Blocking has never been a forte, and Jordan was hampered by hideous offenses over his first two seasons. While Jordan didn't show much in 2023, it was his most productive season, and his 76-yard catch-and-run touchdown in the playoff win over the Browns was a good example of his potential. All reports are that he had a good spring, and Jordan is next in line should Dalton Schultz get injured.
Houston Texans 2024 Team Futures
- Texans Super Bowl 59 odds: 16-1 (8th) via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Demeco Ryans 2024 Coach of the Year odds: 13-1 (T-5th) via DraftKings Sportsbook
- 2024 Projected Over/Under Win Total: 10.5 (T-3rd) via FanDuel Sportsbook
Houston Texans 2024 Player Futures
- C.J. Stroud 2024 NFL MVP odds: 17-2 (T-2nd) via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Will Anderson 2024 Defensive Player of the Year odds: 30-1 (9th) via FanDuel Sportsbook
- C.J. Stroud 2024 Over/Under Passing TDs: 28.5 (T-2nd) via BetMGM Sportsbook
Houston Texans 2024 Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Kickoff (ET)
|1
|Sep 8
|at Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 PM
|2
|Sep 15
|Chicago Bears
|8:20 PM
|3
|Sep 22
|at Minnesota Vikings
|1:00 PM
|4
|Sep 29
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 PM
|5
|Oct 6
|Buffalo Bills
|1:00 PM
|6
|Oct 13
|at New England Patriots
|1:00 PM
|7
|Oct 20
|at Green Bay Packers
|1:00 PM
|8
|Oct 27
|Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 PM
|9
|Oct 31
|at New York Jets
|8:15 PM
|10
|Nov 10
|Detroit Lions
|8:20 PM
|11
|Nov 18
|at Dallas Cowboys
|8:15 PM
|12
|Nov 24
|Tennessee Titans
|1:00 PM
|13
|Dec 1
|at Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 PM
|14
|Bye
|15
|Dec 15
|Miami Dolphins
|1:00 PM
|16
|Dec 21
|at Kansas City Chiefs
|1:00 PM
|17
|Dec 25
|Baltimore Ravens
|4:30 PM
|18
|TBD
|at Tennessee Titans
|TBD