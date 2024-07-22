2024 Houston Texans Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Houston Texans

What does Houston do for an encore? Nobody in the organization will admit to it, but the Texans accomplished more in 2023 than was expected. A team that combined for 11 wins over the three previous seasons won 11 in one campaign, including a playoff game. Going too far, too fast could have a downside; expectations are high entering 2024. No longer a place for journeymen veterans looking for a paycheck, Houston brought in impact players to help second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud avoid a regression.

Houston Texans 2024 Vital Information

Head Coach: Demeco Ryans (Year 2)

Demeco Ryans (Year 2) Offensive Coordinator: Bobby Slowik (Year 2) – West Coast offense

Bobby Slowik (Year 2) – West Coast offense Defensive Coordinator: Matt Burke (Year 2) – 4-3 scheme

Matt Burke (Year 2) – 4-3 scheme Bye Week: 14

Full 2024 Houston Texans Depth Chart

Full 2023 Houston Texans Stats

Stats to Know for the Houston Texans

2023 Record: 10-7

10-7 2023 Strength of Schedule: .474 (T-25th)

.474 (T-25th) 2023 Point Differential: +24 (12th)

+24 (12th) 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 61% (14th)

61% (14th) 2023 PROE: -2.6% (19th)

-2.6% (19th) 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 15th

2023 Stats Offense Defense Plays 1,083 (14th) 1,079 (16th) Points 377 (T-13th) 353 (11th) Turnovers 14 (1st) 24 (T-16th) Yards 5,820 (12th) 5,622 (14th) Rush Yards 1,647 (T-22nd) 1,643 (6th) Pass Yards 4,173 (7th) 3,979 (23rd) Drives 191 (12th) 190 (T-22nd) Yards per Drive 30.4 (13th) 29.6 (13th) Points per Drive 1.89 (14th) 1.80 (13th)

Houston Texans 2024 Key Transactions

Skill Positions

Defense

Draft Picks

Houston Texans 2024 Top Fantasy Story

If the Texans are to take the next step, it will be through an explosive passing offense that returns its top skill players. Quarterback C.J. Stroud didn't play like a rookie in 2023. He was largely mistake-free (five INT in 319 attempts) and developed an immediate rapport with Nico Collins (eight TDs, 16.2 YPC), Tank Dell (seven TDs, 15.2 YPC) and Dalton Schultz (59 catches, five TDs).

Selected second overall last April, Stroud averaged 273.9 passing yards per game. That's a lot of production from an offense operating with a bunch of new parts. While the on-field talent is largely responsible for getting Houston into the postseason, offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik also deserves credit. The Texans jumped from 31st in offense to 12th under Slowik, who interviewed for five head coaching jobs during the offseason but gladly accepted an upgraded contract and salary increase to stay put.

In addition to the growth and chemistry of the incumbent pieces, Houston made an all-in-for-this-year trade, getting Stefon Diggs from the Bills. Diggs' final season in Buffalo turned sour over the second half, but it's been all good during his first few months with the Texans. The trio of Diggs, Collins and Dell offers flexibility and weaponry for Slowik and enhances Houston's downfield attack. This could become one the more explosive NFL offenses in 2024.

Houston Texans 2024 Sleepers

⬆️ Sleeper: RB Joe Mixon

It's a stretch to call Mixon a sleeper, but the emergence of a prolific passing attack could overshadow the three-down back. After seven NFL seasons (six of them playing at least 14 games), there's some wear on the treads. However, Mixon is a good fit as a receiver – he was targeted 139 times the past two campaigns – which was a missing piece from last season's team. The Texans still have Dameon Pierce, but he struggled to learn the new offense in 2023, so this is Mixon's job all the way.

😴 Super Sleeper: TE Brevin Jordan

The ship has sailed on Jordan becoming a high-volume receiving threat, but his speed at tight end is intriguing. Blocking has never been a forte, and Jordan was hampered by hideous offenses over his first two seasons. While Jordan didn't show much in 2023, it was his most productive season, and his 76-yard catch-and-run touchdown in the playoff win over the Browns was a good example of his potential. All reports are that he had a good spring, and Jordan is next in line should Dalton Schultz get injured.

Houston Texans 2024 Team Futures

Texans Super Bowl 59 odds: 16-1 (8th) via DraftKings Sportsbook

(8th) Demeco Ryans 2024 Coach of the Year odds: 13-1 (T-5th) via DraftKings Sportsbook

(T-5th) 2024 Projected Over/Under Win Total: 10.5 (T-3rd) via FanDuel Sportsbook

Houston Texans 2024 Player Futures

Houston Texans 2024 Schedule