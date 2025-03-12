Marcus Williams News: Let go by Baltimore
The Ravens released Williams on Wednesday.
Williams opened up the 2024 campaign as one of Baltimore's starting safeties alongside Kyle Hamilton but ended up losing his spot to Ar'Darius Washington towards the end of the season. Williams will now look to catch on with a new team after having recorded 149 tackles (105 solo) and five interceptions across 32 games during his three-year tenure with the Ravens.
Marcus Williams
Free Agent
