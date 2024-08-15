NFL Win Totals 2024: Betting the Ravens' Win Total

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Futures Bets: 2024 Ravens Win Totals

Betting team wins, and other full-season futures, requires patience. If placing a bet in the preseason, the payout usually won't occur until January. That said, there are edges to be gained in the betting market. The more knowledge we have about each team's talent on each side of the football provides an edge.

In addition, projecting potential intangibles can add value. Examples of intangibles are teams that add a new coach/coordinator, or teams that made multiple moves to the less glamorous positions on the field. For those who followed this article series I wrote last season, we projected nine teams, winning six for a 66.7 percent win rate. Overall, the series was a moneymaker. This year, we'll look to continue that win percentage.

In this article, we'll look at the Ravens under 10.5 wins at +103 odds. These odds, as well as all other NFL win totals odds, can be found at BetRivers Sportsbook.

Ravens Outlook: Offense

Last year, the Ravens hired offensive coordinator Todd Monken. As a result, Lamar Jackson has the second-best season of his career. The offense really began to show significant improvement from Week 12 on. With another offseason to build on the offensive success of 2023, Baltimore will look to join the elite offenses in the league.

The rushing attack is always excellent with Jackson being a primary component. Otherwise, the running backs played well in the past, but the team decided to make a massive upgrade by adding Derrick Henry in free agency.

In terms of the passing attack, Zay Flowers will look to make a second-year leap after playing some of his best football in the NFL Playoffs. Also, Mark Andrews will be back after missing the last seven games of the regular season with a broken leg. Baltimore may need more help at wide receiver to truly take the next step. The Ravens will either need Rashod Bateman to rebound from an inefficient season, or fourth-round rookie Devontez Walker to become a reliable deep threat.

Finally, a Ravens team that often leans on their offensive line may have a year of transition after returning just two starters from 2023. Overall, the transition on the offensive line could prove problematic.

Ravens Outlook: Defense

Over the years, we usually can expect the Ravens to have a strong defense. That said, this unit may undergo a transition in 2024. Former defensive coordinator Mike McDonald left the team to become the coach of the Seahawks. Macdonald was incredible at creating pressure schemes that were very confusing for opposing offenses. In addition, the safeties, Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams, often moved around to create chaos that opponents were often unable to overcome.

It's unfair to expect the new defensive coordinator, Zach Orr, to have anything close to the success that Macdonald had. In addition, Baltimore lost linebacker Patrick Queen, edge defender Jadeveon Clowney, safety Geno Stone and cornerback Ronald Darby. Each of those players contributed significantly to the team's success in 2023. Overall, the cornerback group is solid but unspectacular. Also, the pass rush may take a step back due to the departure of Clowney and Queen. It will not be a surprise if this defense takes a step back this year.

Ravens Schedule

The schedule always begins with the six games played against the AFC North foes. The division is always ultra-competitive. It's difficult to come out of these games with an excellent record. The NFC opponents are the teams of the East division along with a game against the Buccaneers. This is a favorable draw that should result in Baltimore winning the majority of those games. The remaining AFC slate is far less favorable. The Ravens will face the AFC West along with the Bills and Texans.

Best Bet for 2024 Ravens Win Total

I am looking to bet the Ravens under 10.5 wins at -103 odds. These odds can be found at BetMGM Sportsbook. It is very easy to simply say that the Ravens have a winning culture. Also, many will look at last year's 13-4 record and expect a repeat. I expect the offense to be solid, but the turnover on the line could be problematic.

In addition, there is real concern between the loss of some very good defensive players along with coach Macdonald. The defense may be inferior to what we typically expect from a Baltimore team. Winning 11 games would be a great season. I don't see them getting there.