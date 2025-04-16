Fantasy Football
Mark Andrews headshot

Mark Andrews News: Available via trade?

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said, "I never know what's going to happen" when reporters asked him Tuesday if Andrews would stay with the team for 2025, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

DeCosta also called Andrews a "warrior" and said he's "a great player... and we're in the business of keeping as many great players as we can." It's not quite the endorsement coach John Harbaugh gave earlier this offseason, which may signal a willingness to listen to trade offers. The Ravens kept Andrews on the roster through mid-March when a $4 million roster bonus kicked in, ending any speculation that he might be released after losing a fumble and dropping a game-tying pass in a playoff loss at Buffalo in January. Other factors working against Andrews include his contract (one year remaining), age (30 in September) and the presence of fellow tight end Isaiah Likely, but most signs point to Andrews playing at least one more season for the Ravens. That said, it won't be surprising if he's part of a draft-day trade.

Mark Andrews
Baltimore Ravens
More Stats & News
