Mark Andrews News: Has support of GM

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said Tuesday that he loves having Andrews on the team, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. "We'll figure out all the roster machinations in the coming weeks," DeCosta said. "But nobody is a bigger Mark Andrews fan than me."

DeCosta also said Andrews eventually will be in the franchise's Ring of Honor, alongside the likes of Ed Reed and Ray Lewis. The GM stopped short of promising that Andrews will be with the team in 2025 -- something that came into question after his lost fumble and dropped two-point conversion in a playoff loss to the Bills last month. Andrews has one year remaining on his contract, with $11 million in non-guaranteed compensation consisting of a $4 roster bonus (due on the fifth day of the league year) and a $7 million base salary. That's a bargain for the Ravens if only looking at Andrews' track record of production, but there are other factors to consider, namely his reduced playing time in 2024 (61.4 percent snap share), his age (30 in September), his playoff struggles (zero TD, 315 yards in eight games) and the presence of fellow Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (42-477-6 receiving line in 2024). The timing of Andrews' roster bonus in mid-March means it probably won't be long before we know if he's staying with the Ravens -- an outcome DeCosta seemed to hint it.