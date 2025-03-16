Mark Andrews News: Staying in Charm City

Andrews' $4 million roster bonus for the 2025 season triggered Sunday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

The roster bonus was due on the fifth day of the new league year, and the Ravens have made the expected move to keep him around in Baltimore for an eighth season to begin his career. The veteran tight end had a rough end to this past campaign during the team's 27-25 divisional-round loss at Buffalo, but he recorded a career-best 11 touchdown in 2024 among his 55 receptions. Andrews, who turns 30 in September, will remain one of the key targets for QB Lamar Jackson for at least one more year.