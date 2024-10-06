Marlon Humphrey Injury: Dealing with leg injury

Humphrey (lower leg) was seen in a walking boot following Sunday's 41-38 overtime win over the Bengals, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Humphrey came up with an interception late in the fourth quarter that led to a 56-yard field goal by Justin Tucker to tie the game at 38. However, it appears Humphrey injured his leg either on the following defensive series or during overtime. A walking boot suggests the injury could be severe enough for a multi-week absence, but more will be known after Humphrey undergoes more tests on his leg.