Matt Milano News: Restructures deal

Milano agreed to restructure his contract with the Bills on Tuesday, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Milano agreed to shorten his contract with the Bills by a year, leaving him with one year remaining on his deal. It's worth noting the restructure also amounts to a pay cut freeing up roughly $6 million in salary cap space, but the veteran can earn that back in incentives. The 2022 All-Pro linebacker has spent his first eight seasons in Buffalo, only appearing in nine games the last two seasons due to injury.