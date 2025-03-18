Fantasy Football
Matt Milano headshot

Matt Milano News: Restructures deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Milano agreed to restructure his contract with the Bills on Tuesday, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Milano agreed to shorten his contract with the Bills by a year, leaving him with one year remaining on his deal. It's worth noting the restructure also amounts to a pay cut freeing up roughly $6 million in salary cap space, but the veteran can earn that back in incentives. The 2022 All-Pro linebacker has spent his first eight seasons in Buffalo, only appearing in nine games the last two seasons due to injury.

Matt Milano
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
