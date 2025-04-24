Maxwell Hairston News: Bills add speedy corner in first

The Bills selected Hairston in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 30th overall.

Hairston (5-foot-11, 183 pounds) is quite a bit lighter than the corners targeted by the Bills in recent years, and as a tackler in particular the former Kentucky standout might need to improve before gaining the approval of coach Sean McDermott. It's possible that Hairston's abilities are just what the Bills have lacked at crucial points in recent history, however -- more specifically, Hairston projects as a standout downfield man coverage corner, and with 4.28 speed he can match stride with almost any receiver. If speed specialists gave the Bills trouble, then Hairston gives the team a direct counter that it previously lacked.