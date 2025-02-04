Micah Hyde News: Announces retirement

Hyde announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday.

Hyde, at age 34, reunited with Buffalo as a member of the practice squad down the stretch of the 2024 campaign, but he'll hang up the cleats rather than attempting to return for another year. The two-time second-team All-Pro safety played 12 years in the NFL, in which span he logged 158 regular-season appearances between the Packers and Bills, in addition to suiting up for 17 playoff games.