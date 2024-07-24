Fantasy Football
2024 Buffalo Bills Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

Written by 
Dave McKay 
Published on July 24, 2024

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Buffalo Bills

Some people look at the Bills as a franchise that missed its championship window, having cast off expensive players like WR Stefon Diggs with the goal of rebuilding. But when you've got a Pro Bowl QB like Josh Allen squarely in the middle of his prime and a five-season streak of playoff appearances, it's more accurate to say 'reloading.' The roster will look different this year on both offense and defense, but the Bills have done a good job filling in the gaps with steady veterans and talented rookies.

Buffalo Bills 2024 Vital Information

  • Head Coach: Sean McDermott (Year 8)
  • Offensive Coordinator: Joe Brady (Year 2) – Spread offense with Erhardt-Perkins terminology
  • Defensive Coordinator: Bobby Babich (Year 1) – 4-3 scheme
  • Bye Week: 12

Full 2024 Buffalo Bills Depth Chart

Full 2023 Buffalo Bills Stats

Stats to Know for the Buffalo Bills

  • 2023 Record: 11-6
  • 2023 Strength of Schedule: .471 (27th)
  • 2023 Point Differential: +140 (4th)
  • 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 59% (19th)
  • 2023 PROE: 0.4% (8th)
  • 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 6th
2023 StatsOffenseDefense
Plays1,115 (5th)1,015 (3rd)
Points451 (6th)311 (4th)
Turnovers28 (T-23rd)30 (3rd)
Yards6,366 (4th)5,222 (9th)
Rush Yards2,212 (7th)1,880 (15th)
Pass Yards4,154 (8th)3,342 (7th)
Drives181 (T-21st)181 (8th)
Yards per Drive35.1 (5th)28.8 (10th)
Points per Drive2.37 (5th)1.67 (7th)

Buffalo Bills 2024 Key Transactions

Skill Positions

 QBRBWRTE
Veteran AdditionsMitch TrubiskyNoneCurtis SamuelNone
   Chase Claypool 
   Marquez Valdes-Scantling 
   Mack Hollins 
     
Veteran DeparturesKyle AllenLatavius MurrayStefon DiggsNone
  Leonard FournetteGabe Davis 
  Damien HarrisTrent Sherfield 
  Nyheim HinesDeonte Harty 

Defense

 DLLBDB
Veteran AdditionsAustin JohnsonNicholas MorrowTaylor Rapp
 Casey ToohillDeion JonesMike Edwards
 DeShawn Williams Dee Delaney
 Dawuane Smoot  
    
Veteran DeparturesLeonard FloydTyrel DodsonJordan Poyer
 Shaq Lawson Tre'Davious White
 Jordan Phillips Micah Hyde
 Tim Settle Dane Jackson
 Poona Ford  
 Linval Joseph  

Draft Picks

RoundPickPlayerPosition
233Keon ColemanWR
260Cole BishopS
395DeWayne CarterDT
4128Ray DavisRB
5141Sedrick Van Pran-GrangerC
5160Edefuan UlofoshioLB
5168Javon SolomonDE
6204Tylan GrableT
6219Daequan HardyCB
7221Travis ClaytonT

Buffalo Bills 2024 Top Fantasy Story

Josh Allen still is the franchise's most important fantasy component, but this year's twist is the question of how he'll perform with an overhauled wide receiver room and changes on the offensive line. Gone are the team's top two wide receivers, and with their departure there's 241 vacated targets from 2023, which means plenty of opportunity for Buffalo's newcomers.

Allen will have the option early on to rely on dynamic second-year pro Dalton Kincaid and the always steady Dawson Knox at tight end, as well as James Cook out of the backfield. Over time, Allen should find others to mesh with, from a group of veteran additions that includes Curtis Samuel, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Chase Claypool and Mack Hollins. It's worth noting that Samuel previously worked with offensive coordinator Joe Brady in Carolina in 2020, so he may have a leg up in the competition for targets.

The offense additionally brings back 2022 fifth-rounder Khalil Shakir, who displayed flashes of potential last season. Also in the mix to make a mark are rookies Keon Coleman at wide receiver and Ray Davis at running back.

Meanwhile, another wild card will be the team's changes on the offensive line, with a new starting center and left guard on board. With that in mind, something to watch for is whether opposing defenses will be successful in generating a disruptive pass rush up the middle.

Buffalo Bills 2024 Sleepers

⬆️  Sleeper: WR Keon Coleman

As sleepers go, Coleman is barely napping, but as an unproven rookie with tons of opportunity he should outproduce his draft day cost. Also suppressing his draft price is the 4.61 40-yard dash time he logged at the combine. The departures of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis leave the Bills looking for replacements, and while it's true that they've brought in a handful of solid veteran WRs to fill the void, Buffalo likely wants its early second-rounder to grab a key role and run with it.

😴  Super Sleeper: RB Ray Davis

There's no doubt that James Cook is Buffalo's starting RB. The Georgia product had a breakout effort last year, but the Bills are clearly looking for Davis to emerge as Cook's running mate after selecting him in the fourth round. Even as a rookie, Davis, who averaged 5.7 YPC with 14 TDs last year at Kentucky, has a good deal of experience, and he'll turn 25 during the season (as will Cook). Plus, Davis is listed as 30 pounds heavier than Cook, so there's a good chance the former will be the goal-line back.

Buffalo Bills 2024 Team Futures

Buffalo Bills 2024 Player Futures

Buffalo Bills 2024 Schedule

WeekDateOpponentKickoff (ET)
1Sep 8Arizona Cardinals1:00 PM
2Sep 12at Miami Dolphins8:15 PM
3Sep 23Jacksonville Jaguars7:30 PM
4Sep 29at Baltimore Ravens8:20 PM
5Oct 6at Houston Texans1:00 PM
6Oct 14at New York Jets8:15 PM
7Oct 20Tennessee Titans1:00 PM
8Oct 27at Seattle Seahawks4:05 PM
9Nov 3Miami Dolphins1:00 PM
10Nov 10at Indianapolis Colts1:00 PM
11Nov 17Kansas City Chiefs4:25 PM
12Bye  
13Dec 1San Francisco 49ers8:20 PM
14Dec 8at Los Angeles Rams4:25 PM
15Dec 15at Detroit Lions4:25 PM
16Dec 22New England Patriots1:00 PM
17Dec 29New York Jets1:00 PM
18TBDat New England PatriotsTBD

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dave McKay
Dave McKay
Dave McKay is a former ESPN producer and currently the publisher of TheFantasySportsBrain.com. He is focused primarily on strategy in fantasy sports. Dave is from Baltimore and roots for the Ravens, Orioles, and the Detroit Pistons.
