2024 Buffalo Bills Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

Buffalo Bills

Some people look at the Bills as a franchise that missed its championship window, having cast off expensive players like WR Stefon Diggs with the goal of rebuilding. But when you've got a Pro Bowl QB like Josh Allen squarely in the middle of his prime and a five-season streak of playoff appearances, it's more accurate to say 'reloading.' The roster will look different this year on both offense and defense, but the Bills have done a good job filling in the gaps with steady veterans and talented rookies.

Buffalo Bills 2024 Vital Information

Head Coach: Sean McDermott (Year 8)

Sean McDermott (Year 8) Offensive Coordinator: Joe Brady (Year 2) – Spread offense with Erhardt-Perkins terminology

Joe Brady (Year 2) – Spread offense with Erhardt-Perkins terminology Defensive Coordinator: Bobby Babich (Year 1) – 4-3 scheme

Bobby Babich (Year 1) – 4-3 scheme Bye Week: 12

Stats to Know for the Buffalo Bills

2023 Record: 11-6

11-6 2023 Strength of Schedule: .471 (27th)

.471 (27th) 2023 Point Differential: +140 (4th)

+140 (4th) 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 59% (19th)

59% (19th) 2023 PROE: 0.4% (8th)

0.4% (8th) 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 6th

2023 Stats Offense Defense Plays 1,115 (5th) 1,015 (3rd) Points 451 (6th) 311 (4th) Turnovers 28 (T-23rd) 30 (3rd) Yards 6,366 (4th) 5,222 (9th) Rush Yards 2,212 (7th) 1,880 (15th) Pass Yards 4,154 (8th) 3,342 (7th) Drives 181 (T-21st) 181 (8th) Yards per Drive 35.1 (5th) 28.8 (10th) Points per Drive 2.37 (5th) 1.67 (7th)

Buffalo Bills 2024 Key Transactions

Skill Positions

Defense

Draft Picks

Buffalo Bills 2024 Top Fantasy Story

Josh Allen still is the franchise's most important fantasy component, but this year's twist is the question of how he'll perform with an overhauled wide receiver room and changes on the offensive line. Gone are the team's top two wide receivers, and with their departure there's 241 vacated targets from 2023, which means plenty of opportunity for Buffalo's newcomers.

Allen will have the option early on to rely on dynamic second-year pro Dalton Kincaid and the always steady Dawson Knox at tight end, as well as James Cook out of the backfield. Over time, Allen should find others to mesh with, from a group of veteran additions that includes Curtis Samuel, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Chase Claypool and Mack Hollins. It's worth noting that Samuel previously worked with offensive coordinator Joe Brady in Carolina in 2020, so he may have a leg up in the competition for targets.

The offense additionally brings back 2022 fifth-rounder Khalil Shakir, who displayed flashes of potential last season. Also in the mix to make a mark are rookies Keon Coleman at wide receiver and Ray Davis at running back.

Meanwhile, another wild card will be the team's changes on the offensive line, with a new starting center and left guard on board. With that in mind, something to watch for is whether opposing defenses will be successful in generating a disruptive pass rush up the middle.

Buffalo Bills 2024 Sleepers

⬆️ Sleeper: WR Keon Coleman

As sleepers go, Coleman is barely napping, but as an unproven rookie with tons of opportunity he should outproduce his draft day cost. Also suppressing his draft price is the 4.61 40-yard dash time he logged at the combine. The departures of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis leave the Bills looking for replacements, and while it's true that they've brought in a handful of solid veteran WRs to fill the void, Buffalo likely wants its early second-rounder to grab a key role and run with it.

😴 Super Sleeper: RB Ray Davis

There's no doubt that James Cook is Buffalo's starting RB. The Georgia product had a breakout effort last year, but the Bills are clearly looking for Davis to emerge as Cook's running mate after selecting him in the fourth round. Even as a rookie, Davis, who averaged 5.7 YPC with 14 TDs last year at Kentucky, has a good deal of experience, and he'll turn 25 during the season (as will Cook). Plus, Davis is listed as 30 pounds heavier than Cook, so there's a good chance the former will be the goal-line back.

Buffalo Bills 2024 Team Futures

Bills Super Bowl 59 odds: 15-1 (T-6th) via DraftKings Sportsbook

(T-6th) Ravens 2024 AFC Champions odds: 8-1 (4th) via DraftKings Sportsbook

(4th) 2024 Projected Over/Under Win Total: 10.5 (T-4th) via FanDuel Sportsbook

Buffalo Bills 2024 Player Futures

