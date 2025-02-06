Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Michael Wiley headshot

Michael Wiley News: Gets future deal with Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 6, 2025 at 2:30pm

The Commanders signed Wiley to a reserve/future contract Thursday.

Wiley spent time on Washington's practice squad during the 2024 campaign, though the undrafted rookie didn't ultimately suit up for a single regular-season or playoff game with the team. Now, Wiley will get a chance to continue his development with the Commanders for a second consecutive offseason.

Michael Wiley
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now