Michael Wiley News: Gets future deal with Washington
The Commanders signed Wiley to a reserve/future contract Thursday.
Wiley spent time on Washington's practice squad during the 2024 campaign, though the undrafted rookie didn't ultimately suit up for a single regular-season or playoff game with the team. Now, Wiley will get a chance to continue his development with the Commanders for a second consecutive offseason.
