Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Nick Emmanwori headshot

Nick Emmanwori News: Seattle adds athletic safety

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

The Seahawks selected Emmanwori in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 35th overall.

Emmanwori (6-foot-3, 220 pounds) proved himself one of the most athletic defenders of recent or distant history with a 4.38-second 40-yard dash, 43-inch vertical jump and 138-inch broad jump while otherwise standing out at safety for South Carolina. Emmanwori was a highly productive three-year starter and could be an impact defender in the NFL, though the Seahawks have two competent safeties in the meantime with Julian Love and Coby Bryant.

Nick Emmanwori
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now