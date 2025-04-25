Nick Emmanwori News: Seattle adds athletic safety
The Seahawks selected Emmanwori in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 35th overall.
Emmanwori (6-foot-3, 220 pounds) proved himself one of the most athletic defenders of recent or distant history with a 4.38-second 40-yard dash, 43-inch vertical jump and 138-inch broad jump while otherwise standing out at safety for South Carolina. Emmanwori was a highly productive three-year starter and could be an impact defender in the NFL, though the Seahawks have two competent safeties in the meantime with Julian Love and Coby Bryant.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now