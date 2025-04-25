Nick Emmanwori News: Seattle adds athletic safety

The Seahawks selected Emmanwori in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 35th overall.

Emmanwori (6-foot-3, 220 pounds) proved himself one of the most athletic defenders of recent or distant history with a 4.38-second 40-yard dash, 43-inch vertical jump and 138-inch broad jump while otherwise standing out at safety for South Carolina. Emmanwori was a highly productive three-year starter and could be an impact defender in the NFL, though the Seahawks have two competent safeties in the meantime with Julian Love and Coby Bryant.