Nick McCloud News: Lands in Chicago

McCloud signed a one-year contract with the Bears on Monday.

In 2024, the cornerback appeared in seven games with the Giants (162 defensive snaps, 115 special-teams snaps) and eight with the 49ers (52 defensive snaps, 97 special-teams snaps), recording 25 tackles (14 solo) in total as well as a pass defensed. McCloud has 16 starts in 48 career regular-season games, and his best statistical campaign came with the Giants in 2022, when he finished the regular season with 43 tackles (35 solo), including 1.5 sacks, and seven pass breakups. He should have a chance to compete for at least a depth role in Chicago.