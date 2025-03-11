Fantasy Football
Nick Niemann headshot

Nick Niemann News: Heading to Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

The Texans are slated to sign Niemann to a two-year contract worth up to $6.5 million, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Niemann mostly played on special teams for the Chargers in 2024 and finished with 21 tackles (11 solo) and one pass defense across 13 regular-season games. He'll likely serve in a similar role in Houston, though he could get some reps in rotation behind starting outside linebackers Christian Harris and Azeez Al-Shaair (knee).

