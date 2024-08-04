Fantasy Football
2024 Los Angeles Chargers Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

Written by 
Joe Bartel 
Published on August 4, 2024

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Los Angeles Chargers

The much-maligned Brandon Staley era saw its inevitable end late in what was an unmitigated injury-filled disaster of a 2023 campaign. New head coach Jim Harbaugh will have plenty of time to course correct a franchise that has made the postseason just twice in the last decade, but the former Michigan shot caller hasn't taken all that long to build winning programs. Expect the team's success to depend on the health and strength of the offensive line, aided by No. 5 overall selection, tackle Joe Alt.

Los Angeles Chargers 2024 Vital Information

  • Head Coach: Jim Harbaugh (Year 1)
  • Offensive Coordinator: Greg Roman (Year 1) – West Coast offense
  • Defensive Coordinator: Jesse Minter (Year 1) – 3-4 scheme
  • Bye Week: 5

Full 2024 Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart

Full 2023 Los Angeles Chargers Stats

Stats to Know for the Los Angeles Chargers

  • 2023 Record: 5-12
  • 2023 Strength of Schedule: .529 (T-7th)
  • 2023 Point Differential: -52 (T-23rd)
  • 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 65% (6th)
  • 2023 PROE: -0.7% (7th)
  • 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 16th
2023 StatsOffenseDefense
Plays1,106 (8th)1,113 (29th)
Points346 (21st)398 (24th)
Turnovers21 (16th)21 (21st)
Yards5,599 (18th)6,170 (28th)
Rush Yards1,642 (25th)1,924 (17th)
Pass Yards3,957 (13th)4,246 (30th)
Drives190 (13th)189 (21st)
Yards per Drive29.4 (18th)32.6 (25th)
Points per Drive1.78 (22nd)2.01 (24th)

Los Angeles Chargers 2024 Key Transactions

Skill Positions

 QBRBWRTE
Veteran AdditionsNoneGus EdwardsDJ CharkWill Dissly
  J.K. Dobbins Hayden Hurst
     
Veteran DeparturesNoneAustin EkelerKeenan AllenGerald Everett
  Joshua KelleyMike WilliamsNick Vannett
   Alex Erickson 
   Jalen Guyton 
   Keelan Doss 

Defense

 DLLBDB
Veteran AdditionsPoona FordDenzel PerrymanKristian Fulton
  Nick NiemannTony Jefferson
  Troy Dye 
    
Veteran DeparturesAustin JohnsonEric KendricksMichael Davis
 Nick WilliamsKenneth MurrayDean Marlowe
   Essang Bassey

Draft Picks

RoundPickPlayerPosition
15Joe AltT
234Ladd McConkeyWR
369Junior ColsonLB
4105Justin EboigbeDT
5137Tarheeb StillCB
5140Cam HartCB
6181Kimani VidalRB
7225Brenden RiceWR
7253Cornelius JohnsonWR

Los Angeles Chargers 2024 Top Fantasy Story

Despite having arguably one of the better young signal-callers in the league in Justin Herbert, the Chargers offense faces an awful lot of uncertainty. New offensive coordinator Greg Roman has found success in the NFL with mobile quarterbacks such as Colin Kaepernick and Lamar Jackson, and it's fair to assume that Jim Harbaugh will want to implement a run-first offensive system that echoed Michigan's collegiate dominance over the last few years. It might be difficult to pull off either of those offensive styles given Herbert lacks the same sort of mobility as the aforementioned QB rushing threats, and the imported Baltimore duo of Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins hardly has been consistent enough – due to injuries or otherwise – to warrant such a primary offensive focus.

But after losing long-time veteran receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, the passing attack doesn't look like it has an obvious offensive identity, either. The Chargers did add promising Georgia wideout Ladd McConkey early in the second round and bring back 2023 first-round disappointment Quentin Johnston to go along with the reliable Joshua Palmer, but the trio hardly resemble a group capable of consistently dominating an opposing secondary. Perhaps the majesty of Herbert will rise the tide of Los Angeles' offense, but for now there's more fantasy questions than answers.

Los Angeles Chargers 2024 Sleepers

⬆️  Sleeper: WR Joshua Palmer

The arrival of the second-round pick Ladd McConkey has kept Palmer's early-summer ADP in check, but the 2021 third-rounder has quietly been a reliable target for Justin Herbert. Palmer has tallied 26 receptions for 354 yards and a TD in five games without Mike Williams and Keenan Allen, and he also turned into a big-play threat with nine receptions of 20-plus yards in 2023 after 10 combined in his previous two campaigns.

😴  Super Sleeper: RB Kimani Vidal

Vidal might be a bit on the small size for a prototypical NFL bell cow (5-8, 213), but he was an absolute monster at Troy, tallying 3,494 rushing yards throughout his three collegiate seasons including 1,661 rushing yards to lead the Sun Belt conference in 2023. If Gus Edwards or J.K. Dobbins were to miss time due to injury, the rookie sixth-round pick could fit seamlessly into a critical role within the offense.

Los Angeles Chargers 2024 Team Futures

Los Angeles Chargers 2024 Player Futures

Los Angeles Chargers 2024 Schedule

WeekDateOpponentKickoff (ET)
1Sep 8Las Vegas Raiders4:05 PM
2Sep 15at Carolina Panthers1:00 PM
3Sep 22at Pittsburgh Steelers1:00 PM
4Sep 29Kansas City Chiefs4:25 PM
5Bye  
6Oct 13at Denver Broncos4:05 PM
7Oct 21at Arizona Cardinals9:00 PM
8Oct 27New Orleans Saints4:05 PM
9Nov 3at Cleveland Browns1:00 PM
10Nov 10Tennessee Titans4:05 PM
11Nov 17Cincinnati Bengals4:25 PM
12Nov 25Baltimore Ravens8:15 PM
13Dec 1at Atlanta Falcons1:00 PM
14Dec 8at Kansas City Chiefs8:20 PM
15Dec 15Tampa Bay Buccaneers4:25 PM
16Dec 22Denver Broncos4:05 PM
17TBDat New England PatriotsTBD
18TBDat Las Vegas RaidersTBD

