Paulson Adebo News: Agrees to terms with G-Men

The Giants are in line to sign Adebo to a contract, ESPN.com reports.

Adebo, a 2021 third-round pick, entrenched himself as an immediate starter with the Saints but was limited to just seven appearances in 2024 before suffering a broken femur. The standout corner required surgery to address the injury, but he was deemed ready for normal offseason activities late February. With his new team, Adebo will immediately slot in as a starter across from Deonte Banks, upgrading New York's secondary substantially.