Paulson Adebo headshot

Paulson Adebo News: Deemed healthy

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Adebo (leg) is healthy and should be a full participant in offseason activities, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Adebo suffered a season-ending leg injury in Week 7 and underwent surgery. Four months out of surgery, Adebo is apparently healthy and ready for a mostly normal offseason. He's scheduled to be a free agent next month and could be looking at a sizable pay day after registering three interceptions in seven games before getting hurt. Adebo turns 26 years old in July.

Paulson Adebo
New Orleans Saints
