Quintin Morris headshot

Quintin Morris News: Won't be tendered

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

The Bills will not place their franchise tender on Morris, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Morris was eligible to be tendered by Buffalo as a restricted free agent, but he's now slated to become an unrestricted free agent. Rapoport adds that the Bills would still like to re-sign him on a new deal. The 6-foot-2 tight end collected 15 passes for 146 yards and mostly played on special teams over the last three seasons.

