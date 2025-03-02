Quintin Morris News: Won't be tendered

The Bills will not place their franchise tender on Morris, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Morris was eligible to be tendered by Buffalo as a restricted free agent, but he's now slated to become an unrestricted free agent. Rapoport adds that the Bills would still like to re-sign him on a new deal. The 6-foot-2 tight end collected 15 passes for 146 yards and mostly played on special teams over the last three seasons.