Richie Grant headshot

Richie Grant News: Heading out to San Fran

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2025 at 7:32am

The 49ers will sign Grant to a one-year contract, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Grant played the majority of his snaps on special teams in 2024, occasionally rotating in at safety behind Jessie Bates and Justin Simmons. His competition for snaps at safety in San Francisco doesn't seem to be quite as formidable on paper, so he could be in line for an uptick in playing time on defense in 2025.

Richie Grant
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
