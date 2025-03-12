Fantasy Football
Saahdiq Charles

Saahdiq Charles News: Coming out of retirement

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Charles (undisclosed) announced that he is coming out of retirement Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The 2020 fourth-round pick from LSU was in line to start for the Titans in 2024 before retiring from the NFL in early August. He's since been let go from Tennessee's reserve/retired list, making him an unrestricted free agent. Expect Charles to sign with a team in need of interior offensive line help and compete for a reserve role throughout the summer.

Saahdiq Charles
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
