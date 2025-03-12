Saahdiq Charles News: Coming out of retirement

Charles (undisclosed) announced that he is coming out of retirement Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The 2020 fourth-round pick from LSU was in line to start for the Titans in 2024 before retiring from the NFL in early August. He's since been let go from Tennessee's reserve/retired list, making him an unrestricted free agent. Expect Charles to sign with a team in need of interior offensive line help and compete for a reserve role throughout the summer.