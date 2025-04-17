Sam Howell News: Competing for backup job

Howell will compete for the No. 2 job behind Sam Darnold after the Seahawks signed Drew Lock on Friday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

GM John Schneider added that he looks forward to Howell's development in the new scheme after the Seahawks fired OC Ryan Grubb after just one season and replaced him with Klint Kubiak. Schneider also stated that Lock's arrival doesn't mean the team won't add another quarterback during the draft. Howell played just 25 snaps during 2024, completing five of 14 passes for 24 yards and an interception. Such a small sample size isn't determinative of Howell's future, however, as he was a serviceable option in Washington in 2023 with 3,946 yards, 21 touchdowns and 21 interceptions in addition to five rushing scores. Meanwhile, Lock's career numbers aren't much better, but he has familiarity with the organization and may be a more steady backup as the Seahawks look to perform a quick rebuild with Darnold's lead.