Shedeur Sanders News: Slide finally ends

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 11:35am

The Browns selected Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 144th overall.

Sanders was the biggest faller of the draft, as he began the process this winter as a contender to go as the first overall pick. Instead, the Colorado product was the sixth quarterback to be selected and the second player at the position to be picked by the Browns, who also invested a third-round pick on Dillon Gabriel. The reasons for Sanders' slide aren't officially reported at this point, but he'll now likely be battling for the third spot on the depth chart to begin the 2025 season.

Shedeur Sanders
Cleveland Browns
