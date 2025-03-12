Fantasy Football
Spencer Shrader

Spencer Shrader News: Non-tendered by Kansas City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Shrader (hamstring) became an unrestricted free agent Wednesday after the Chiefs did not tender his contract, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

Shrader played two regular-season games for the Chiefs while filling in for Harrison Butker, who was on injured reserve due to a knee injury. Shrader went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts and made all six of his extra-point tries with Kansas City, but he himself went on IR in early December due to a hamstring injury. Now that he's an unrestricted free agent, Shrader will have the freedom to sign with a team looking to sign a kicker.

Spencer Shrader
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
