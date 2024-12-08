Gameday Injuries: Week 14

The Giants' Tommy DeVito is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints after finishing the week with two full practices following a one-game absence

It's the final week of byes and also the swan song for the regular season in some fantasy leagues, making for an intriguing injury landscape. With many fantasy managers already down some key assets due to byes, it's certainly a positive to have clarity, for better or worse, on essentially all major injuries heading into gameday. With lots of news breaking overnight, let's check on the latest as of early Sunday morning:

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 8 AM ET on Sunday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News .

QUARTERBACKS

The Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence (concussion/shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Monday after sustaining a late hit to the head and shoulder area by the Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair in Week 13. With Lawrence expected out for the rest of the season, Mac Jones will take over as the starting quarterback beginning with Sunday's game against the Titans. Jones threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns in emergency duty versus Houston after Lawrence's exit, but he only averaged 124.5 passing yards and posted a 0:3 TD:INT during his two starts for the latter in Weeks 11 and 12. Therefore, the fantasy outlook for Jacksonville's skill-position players sees at least a slight downgrade with Jones under center.

The Giants' Tommy DeVito is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints after finishing the week with two full practices following a one-game absence due to a forearm injury. Despite DeVito's availability Sunday, Drew Lock, who threw for 178 yards with no touchdowns and one interception but added 57 rushing yards and a score in a Thanksgiving loss to Dallas, will remain the starting quarterbark versus New Orleans.

RUNNING BACKS

The 49ers' Christian McCaffrey (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, ending his regular season. McCaffrey suffered a PCL sprain in the Week 13 loss to the Bills and will need approximately six weeks to fully recover, meaning his only chance to suit up again before the 2025 season will be if San Francisco makes the playoffs. With backfield mate Jordan Mason also going on IR due to the ankle injury he suffered against Buffalo, rookie Isaac Guerendo will take over lead-back duties beginning with Sunday's game against the Bears.

The 49ers' Jordan Mason (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. With Christian McCaffrey (knee) also on IR and not returning during the regular season, rookie Isaac Guerendo will take over lead-back duties beginning with Sunday's game against the Bears, while Patrick Taylor and practice-squad callups Israel Abanikanda and Ke'Shawn Vaughn will provide depth.

The Jets' Breece Hall (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after missing practice all week. In his absence against Miami, rookie Braelon Allen is expected to fill the No. 1 back role, although fellow first-year player Isaiah Davis and veteran Kene Nwangu will rotate in for snaps behind him.

The Seahawks' Kenneth Walker (ankle/calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after missing practice both Thursday and Friday. In his absence, Zach Charbonnet, who carried 32 times for 129 yards and posted an 8-47 receiving line while filling in for Walker in Weeks 2 and 3, will return to the lead-back role while being backed up by Kenny McIntosh and rookie practice-squad callup George Holani.

The Buccaneers' Bucky Irving (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders after only getting in a limited Friday practice this week. As per early Sunday reports, Irving is expected to play. If he were to suffer any setbacks or be limited in any way, Rachaad White would be the biggest beneficiary, while Sean Tucker would also see a bump in snaps.

The Bears' D'Andre Swift (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers after only getting in a limited Friday practice this week. As per early Sunday reports, Swift is expected to play. If Swift suffers a setback, veteran Travis Homer and Darrynton Evans, the latter who was just promoted from the practice squad, would be in line to step in with Roschon Johnson (concussion) already ruled out.

The Bears' Roschon Johnson (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the 49ers after failing to practice all week. In his absence, Travis Homer and Darrynton Evans are projected to serve as the backups to D'Andre Swift (quadriceps), who's expected to play.

The Dolphins' Raheem Mostert (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets. As per early Sunday reports, Mostert is not expected to play. In his likely absence, rookie Jaylen Wright should see an elevated role, while Jeff Wilson should also garner active status as the No. 3 running back.

The Raiders' Alexander Mattison (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Mattison is not expected to suit up. In his expected absence and the confirmed one for Zamir White (quadriceps), Ameer Abdullah and Sincere McCormick are once again expected to handle the bulk of Las Vegas' ground attack.

The Raiders' Zamir White (quadriceps) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after missing practice all week. In his absence and the expected one for Alexander Mattison (ankle), Ameer Abdullah and Sincere McCormick are once again expected to handle the bulk of Las Vegas' ground attack.

The Saints' Kendre Miller (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after being activated from injured reserve Saturday following a week of full practices. With Miller likely to play, he could make some inroads into Jamaal Williams' snaps behind Alvin Kamara.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Eagles' DeVonta Smith is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers after practicing in full all week following a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury. Smith will slot back into his usual No. 2 role alongside A.J. Brown versus Carolina.

The Giants' Malik Nabers (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after suffering the injury in Thursday's practice and missing Friday's session altogether. As per early Sunday reports, Nabers will work out pregame so that a final determination on his availability can be made, but if he's active, he's expected to fill a limited role. Consequently, veteran Darius Slayton and Jalin Hyatt could end up playing the bulk of perimeter-receiver snaps for New York, while Wan'Dale Robinson could see a bump in targets from his slot position.

The Steelers' George Pickens (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns after turning in a limited practice Friday. As per early Sunday reports, Pickens is expected to play, but the training staff will still work him out pregame to ensure he's ready to take on a normal workload. If there are any setbacks, the likes of Mike Williams, Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin, Pat Freiermuth and Jaylen Warren would all have a chance for bigger roles.

The Bills' Keon Coleman (wrist) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Coleman's availability will likely come down to how he looks in pregame warmups. If Coleman remains out, Curtis Samuel and Mack Hollins will be in line for added opportunity behind starters Amari Cooper and Khalil Shakir, with Hollins the likeliest between he and Samuel to absorb some of Coleman's downfield work.

The Chargers' Ladd McConkey (shoulder/knee) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, McConkey is shaping up as a true game-time decision, and a final decision on his availability likely won't be made until pregame warmups. If the rookie ultimately can't play, Quentin Johnston and Joshua Palmer would profile as Justin Herbert's top receivers while Jalen Reagor would bump up to No. 3 on the depth chart.

The Raiders' Jakobi Meyers (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers but worked back to a limited practice Friday following a Thursday absence. As per early Sunday reports, Meyers is expected to play. If he were to suffer any setback, Tre Tucker and Terrace Marshall would be set to operate as Las Vegas' top two wideouts, while tight end Brock Bowers would be in line for even more targets than usual

The Bears' DJ Moore (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers after only getting a limited Friday practice in this week. As per early Sunday reports, Moore is expected to play. Any setbacks on the veteran wideout's part would result in rookie Rome Odunze moving into a bigger role alongside Keenan Allen, while tight end Cole Kmet would also see more short and intermediate targets.

The Browns' Cedric Tillman (concussion) remains out for Sunday's game against the Steelers after missing practice all week. In his absence, Elijah Moore who eclipsed the 100-yard mark during the Week 13 loss to the Broncos on Monday night as the No. 2 receiver, will reprise his starting role.

The Panthers' Jalen Coker (quadriceps) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Eagles after downgrading from a full practice Wednesday to a limited session Thursday and an absence Friday. In his likely absence, David Moore will once again serve as the No. 3 receiver behind Xavier Legette and Adam Thielen.

The Chiefs' Mecole Hardman (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday after suffering his injury in Friday's practice, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In Hardman's absence, Justin Watson may be in line for a bit of extra work as the No. 4 receiver, while rookies Carson Steele and Xavier Worthy will likely handle kickoff- and punt-return duties, respectively.

The Buccaneers' Trey Palmer (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders and finished the week with two limited practices. If Palmer can't suit up, Rakim Jarrett will likely move into the No. 4 receiver role for Tampa Bay.

The Saints' Bub Means (ankle) remains on injured reserve and is out for Sunday's game against the Giants after having his practice window opened Wednesday and practicing in limited fashion before missing the last two sessions of the week.

The Browns' Jamari Thrash (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers but finished the week with two limited practices after missing Wednesday's session. If Thrash is able to play, he'll slot into the No. 4 role versus Pittsburgh.

The Eagles' Johnny Wilson (hamstring) is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers after following up a pair of limited practices with a full Friday session this past week. In his return from a one-game absence, Wilson doesn't project any higher than the No. 4 receiver versus Carolina due to the return of DeVonta Smith from his hamstring injury.

TIGHT ENDS

The Bills' Dalton Kincaid (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Kincaid is not expected to play. If that projection proves true, Dawson Knox, who's posted a 6-96 line on eight targets in his first two starts in Kincaid's stead, will remain the top tight end against Los Angeles.

The Cowboys' Jake Ferguson is off the injury report ahead of Monday night's game against the Bengals after practicing in full all week following a two-game absence due to a concussion. Ferguson should retake the No. 1 tight end job in his return, although Luke Schoonmaker, who's recorded 14 receptions for 144 yards and a touchdown in the last three games, may have earned himself more playing time with his recent body of work.

The Eagles' Dallas Goedert (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In his absence, Grant Calcaterra will assume Philadelphia's No. 1 tight-end duties, while veteran C.J. Uzomah serves as his primary backup.

The Saints' Taysom Hill (knee) was placed on injured reserve Friday, ending his 2024 season. Given Hill's highly versatile skill set, he won't be replaceable by any one player, but tight ends Juwan Johnson and Foster Moreau should be in line for more targets, as might running back Alvin Kamara. Meanwhile, Derek Carr may have more chances at red-zone TD passes without Hill around to replace him in some of those scenarios.

The Panthers' Ja'Tavion Sanders (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles but returned to a full practice Friday after opening the week with a pair of limited sessions. If Sanders remains out, Tommy Tremble, who posted a 5-77 line on eight targets in Sanders' stead during the Week 13 overtime loss to the Buccaneers, will remain atop the depth chart.

The Giants' Theo Johnson (foot) was placed on injured reserve Monday, ending his season. In his absence the rest of the way, Daniel Bellinger should serve as New York's top tight end.

The Vikings' Josh Oliver is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons after practicing in full all week following a two-game absence due to ankle and wrist injuries. In his return, Oliver should slot back into the No. 2 role behind T.J. Hockenson, relegating Johnny Mundt back to No. 3 duties.

The Rams' Tyler Higbee (knee) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Bills despite practicing in full all week. Higbee had his practice window opened Nov. 27 and has logged four straight full practice sessions overall. However, with the veteran still ramping up from the ACL and MCL tears he suffered in the playoff loss to the Lions back on Jan. 14, Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen will continue handling the majority of tight-end snaps for Los Angeles versus Buffalo.

KICKERS

The Chiefs' Spencer Shrader (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. With Harrison Butker (knee) also still on IR for at least one more game, Matthew Wright, who's made seven of eight field-goal attempts and knocked home all four point-after tries during one-game stints with the Chiefs and the 49ers this season, will serve as Kansas City's placekicker against the Chargers on Sunday night.

The Vikings' Will Reichard (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons after practicing in full all week and being activated from injured reserve Saturday. Despite his questionable tag, the fact Minnesota waived fellow kicker John Parker Romo on Saturday seems to cement the fact Reichard will make his return from a four-game absence.

The Bengals' Evan McPherson (groin) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. Cade York, who was signed to the practice squad that same day, is expected to be elevated and begin serving as Cincinnati's placekicker in Monday night's game against the Cowboys.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Eagles' Darius Slay is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers following a one-game absence due to a concussion.

The Titans' Jarvis Brownlee (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

The Cowboys' Trevon Diggs (knee) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Bengals.

The Jets' Sauce Gardner (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

The Vikings' Stephon Gilmore (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The Raiders' Nate Hobbs (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

The Titans' Roger McCreary (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

The Giants' Dru Phillips (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.

The Falcons' Mike Hughes (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

The Chargers' Cam Hart is off the injury report ahead of Sunday night's game against the Chiefs after a two-game absence due to an ankle injury.

The 49ers' Deommodore Lenoir is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears after a one-game absence due to a knee injury.

Safeties

The Eagles' Reed Blankenship (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The 49ers' Talanoa Hufanga (wrist) was activated from injured reserve Saturday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.

The Browns' Juan Thornhill (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

The Buccaneers' Tykee Smith (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Defensive Linemen

The 49ers' Nick Bosa (hip/oblique) is out for Sunday's game against the Bears.

The Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches (neck) is out for Sunday's game against the Saints.

The Bills' Harrison Phillips (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams.

The Bengals' Sheldon Rankins (illness) is out for Monday night's game against the Cowboys.

The Titans' T'Vondre Sweat (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Linebackers

The Titans' Jerome Baker (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

The Panthers' Jadeveon Clowney (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

The Panthers' Josey Jewell (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

The Vikings' Pat Jones (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The Vikings' Andrew Van Ginkel (thigh) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The Rams' Jared Verse (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills.

The Titans' Kenneth Murray (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

The Giants' Bobby Okereke (back) is out for Sunday's game against the Saints.

The Chargers' Denzel Perryman (groin) is out for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs.

The Buccaneers' Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

The Dolphins' Anthony Walker (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The Steelers' Alex Highsmith is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns after a three-game absence due to an ankle injury.

The Jets' C.J. Mosley (neck) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, likely ending his season.

The Bengals' Logan Wilson (knee) was placed on injured reserve Friday, likely ending his season.

The 49ers' Dre Greenlaw (Achilles) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Bears.