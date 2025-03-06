Tanner McKee News: Makes two appearances in 2024
McKee completed 30 of 45 pass attempts (67 percent) for 323 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions across two regular-season appearances with the Eagles in 2024. He also rushed five times for minus-one yards.
McKee played 34 percent of offensive snaps Week 17, with Jalen Hurts in the concussion protocol and backup Kenny Pickett having been forced out early due to a ribs injury, and he then started the team's Week 18 regular-season finale against New York. Having shown out well in limited action, McKee seems a solid candidate to reprise his No. 3 quarterback role behind Hurts and Pickett during the 2025 season. He has two years remaining on his deal with Philadelphia.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now