Tanner McKee News: Set to back up Hurts in 2025

McKee is in line to be the No. 2 quarterback behind Jalen Hurts for the 2025 season after the Eagles traded Kenny Pickett to the Browns on Monday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

McKee spent most of the 2024 campaign as the Eagles' emergency quarterback behind Hurts and Pickett. McKee did appear in two games and started in the Eagles' regular-season finale against the Giants, during which he completed 27 of 41 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns. The 2023 seventh-round pick should be the favorite to be the Eagles' backup quarterback in 2025 unless another QB is added through free agency or the draft.