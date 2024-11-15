Ta'Quon Graham Injury: Ruled out for Week 11

Graham (pectoral) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Broncos, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Graham was unable to practice all week after sustaining a pectoral injury in the Falcons' Week 10 loss to the Saints, so it's no surprise he won't play in Week 11. With the Texas product sidelined Sunday, expect Brandon Dorlus to see additional work as a rotational defensive end.