Box Score Breakdown: Week 10 Snaps, Routes, Personnel and Usage

The final five columns of each stat table (written in italics) show numbers for the entire season. Bold lettering denotes especially strong marks (for playing time, targets or air yards) relative to positional standards. Green lettering for the weekly stats denotes considerable increases in playing time and/or usage relative to past weeks. Red lettering denotes the opposite — a decreased role relative to prior games.

If you're looking for target and air-yard shares that only include active games, you can find those updated every Tuesday on RotoWire's advanced receiving stats page. For the players that have missed games this year, we can still get a good picture of their usage/role from the stat tables below by looking at snaps/routes per game in combination with TPRR (targets per route run).

Bengals (34) at Ravens (35)

Bengals Personnel: 11 - 43% / 12 - 40%

75 Plays — 60 DBs — 9.1 aDOT — 34-of-56 for 428 yards — 4 TDs, 0 INT, 3 sacks, 1 scramble