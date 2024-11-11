Box Score Breakdown: Week 10 Snaps, Routes, Personnel and Usage

This article is part of our Box Score Breakdown series.
The final five columns of each stat table (written in italics) show numbers for the entire season. Bold lettering denotes especially strong marks (for playing time, targets or air yards) relative to positional standards. Green lettering for the weekly stats denotes considerable increases in playing time and/or usage relative to past weeks. Red lettering denotes the opposite — a decreased role relative to prior games.
If you're looking for target and air-yard shares that only include active games, you can find those updated every Tuesday on RotoWire's advanced receiving stats page. For the players that have missed games this year, we can still get a good picture of their usage/role from the stat tables below by looking at snaps/routes per game in combination with TPRR (targets per route run).
Bengals (34) at Ravens (35)
Bengals Personnel: 11 - 43% / 12 - 40%
75 Plays — 60 DBs — 9.1 aDOT — 34-of-56 for 428 yards — 4 TDs, 0 INT, 3 sacks, 1 scramble
|Snap
|Routes
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Tgt
|AY
|Sn/G
|Rt/G
|TS
|AYS
|TPRR
|QB
|Joe Burrow
|100%
|2-6-0
|60
|RB
|Chase Brown
|88%
|46-78%
|13-42-1
|9-52-0
|11
|-9
|30
|17
|11%
|-1%
|25%
|RB
|Khalil Herbert
|3%
|1-2%
|2
|1
|1%
|0%
|22%
|TE
|Mike Gesicki
|69%
|44-75%
|4-30-0
|9
|85
|27
|21
|13%
|16%
|21%
|TE
|Drew Sample
|57%
|15-25%
|31
|15
|3%
|1%
|10%
|TE
|Tanner
|35%
|20-34%
|1-1-0
|6-42-1
|7
|16
|12
|9
|4%
|2%
|30%
|TE
|Cam Grandy
|5%
|2-3%
|1-0-0
|1
|-1
|4
|2
|0%
|0%
|50%
|WR
|Ja'Marr Chase
|93%
|58-98%
|11-264-3
|17
|258
|54
|37
|25%
|31%
|24%
|WR
|Andrei Iosivas
|83%
|49-83%
|2-29-0
|4
|53
|49
|32
|10%
|17%
|11%
|WR
|Jermaine Burton
|47%
|31-53%
|1-11-0
|5
|90
|10
|9
|3%
|9%
|16%
- RB Khalil Herbert played just two snap in his Bengals debut, with his only "touch" being a botched hand-off that technically was credited as a Joe Burrow fumble (Herbert recovered it for a one-yard loss).
- RB Chase Brown played a career-high 88% of snaps and officially took all 24 RB opportunities, including 11 targets (second most on the team). He didn't have a great night, however, losing a fumble in the third quarter and averaging just 3.2 yards per carry and 5.8 yards per catch.
- RB Leonard Fournette worked out for the Bengals on Monday, per Tom Pelissero.
- WR Ja'Marr Chase now accounts for three of the eight fantasy scores of 50-plus PPR points since he entered the league in 2021. He had 457 yards and five TDs against the Ravens this year, and three of his five career games with 190-plus yards have come against Baltimore.
- Chase finished the night as the NFL leader in catches, receiving yards and TDs.
- WR Jermaine Burton was the No. 3 receiver after being a healthy scratch the previous week. He caught one of five targets for 11 yards, with 47% snap share and 53% route share.
- The Bengals continued to use way more multi-TE looks relative to past seasons, as they rightfully don't have confidence in their WRs beyond Chase and Tee Higgins (quad - inactive).
- TE Mike Gesicki played a season-high 69% of snaps and tied his season high of nine targets, but the Ravens held him to a 4-30-0 receiving line, while fellow tight end Tanner Hudson put up 6-42-1 on seven targets and 35% snap share.
- Gesicki ran 44 routes (75% route share, season high) to Hudson's 20 (34%).
Ravens Personnel: 11 - 40% / 12 - 28% / 21 - 26%
58 Plays — 36 DBs — 7.6 aDOT — 25-of-33 for 290 yards — 4 TDs, 0 INT, 0 sacks, 3 scrambles
|Snap
|Routes
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Tgt
|AY
|Sn/G
|Rt/G
|TS
|AYS
|TPRR
|QB
|Lamar Jackson
|100%
|7-33-0
|61
|RB
|Derrick Henry
|60%
|15-45%
|16-68-1
|1-3-0
|1
|-5
|35
|12
|4%
|-2%
|13%
|RB
|Justice Hill
|38%
|13-39%
|2--2-0
|2-0-0
|2
|-17
|28
|18
|11%
|-1%
|23%
|FB
|Patrick Ricard
|33%
|5-15%
|24
|7
|1%
|0%
|7%
|TE
|Mark Andrews
|88%
|31-94%
|6-68-1
|7
|65
|37
|21
|13%
|15%
|20%
|TE
|Charlie Kolar
|43%
|8-24%
|1-4-0
|1
|4
|18
|4
|4%
|3%
|33%
|WR
|Zay Flowers
|81%
|30-91%
|4-34-0
|6
|30
|47
|27
|26%
|29%
|27%
|WR
|Rashod Bateman
|76%
|27-82%
|6-54-1
|8
|97
|45
|26
|17%
|28%
|18%
|WR
|Nelson Agholor
|48%
|18-55%
|1-6-1
|2
|17
|29
|14
|9%
|13%
|18%
|WR
|Tylan Wallace
|21%
|5-15%
|3-115-1
|3
|25
|10
|3
|2%
|2%
|19%
|WR
|Diontae Johnson
|9%
|3-9%
|1-6-0
|2
|28
|11
|4
|1%
|1%
|29%
- With TE Isaiah Likely (hamstring) inactive, Mark Andrews had season highs for snap share (88%), route share (94%), targets (seven) and yardage (68).
- In terms of playing time and routes, the workload was actually larger than what Andrews handled in past seasons. He's a strong TE1 if Likely misses more time. The question is whether Andrews has earned more of the snaps/routes even when Likely is healthy.
- WR Diontae Johnson played just five snaps, while the Nos. 2-4 receivers each scored a TD, including an 84-yarder from Tylan Wallace and a 6-54-1 receiving line from Rashod Bateman, who led the team with eight targets and ran a route on 82% of Lamar Jackson's dropbacks.
- Johnson's role should grow as he learns the offense better, but any assumptions about him replacing Bateman should be dropped. The former Steeler/Panther will first need to move above Wallace and No. 3 receiver Nelson Agholor on the depth chart, and then maybe he becomes the No. 2 if Bateman struggles for a few weeks. In deep-ish leagues, Johnson can be dropped.
- RB Derrick Henry had his fewest rushing yards (68) and total yards (71) since Week 1 but maintained his TD streak (at least one in each of his 10 games this year).
- RB Keaton Mitchell made his season debut, returning from an ACL tear. He played two snaps and had his lone carry (for no gain) canceled out by a penalty. He also returned a kickoff for 30 yards. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he envisions "a little bit of a three-headed monster there potentially" with Mitchell, Henry and Justice Hill, but I'm not sure I really buy it. Henry and Hill both have been excellent in their roles, and Henry obviously will dominate carries in non-blowout situations.
Stock ⬆️: WR Rashod Bateman
Stock ⬇️: WR Diontae Johnson
Ravens Injuries 🚑: S Kyle Hamilton (ankle)
Giants (17) at Panthers (20)
Giants Personnel: 11 - 66% / 12 - 22%
73 Plays — 42 DBs — 8.5 aDOT — 22-of-37 for 190 yards — 0 TD, 2 INTs, 2 sacks, 3 scrambles
|Snap
|Routes
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Tgt
|AY
|Sn/G
|Rt/G
|TS
|AYS
|TPRR
|QB
|Daniel Jones
|100%
|7-26-1
|64
|0%
|RB
|Tyrone Tracy
|79%
|22-56%
|18-103-1
|1-1-0
|2
|-1
|34
|19
|7%
|-1%
|15%
|RB
|Devin Singletary
|23%
|4-10%
|8-40-0
|1-5-0
|1
|1
|32
|18
|5%
|-2%
|16%
|TE
|Theo Johnson
|92%
|31-79%
|4-37-0
|6
|48
|55
|34
|10%
|10%
|12%
|TE
|Chris Manhertz
|33%
|4-10%
|19
|8
|1%
|1%
|10%
|TE
|Daniel Bellinger
|11%
|1-3%
|11
|4
|1%
|1%
|9%
|WR
|Malik Nabers
|88%
|37-95%
|1--2-0
|6-50-0
|10
|113
|58
|36
|29%
|41%
|33%
|WR
|Jalin Hyatt
|73%
|31-79%
|4-39-0
|4
|40
|24
|14
|4%
|10%
|10%
|WR
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|66%
|35-90%
|5-51-0
|8
|66
|47
|32
|26%
|15%
|27%
|WR
|Isaiah Hodgins
|32%
|8-21%
|1-7-0
|1
|6
|20
|8
|1%
|0%
|8%
- RB Tyrone Tracy got 79% of snaps and 20 of the 29 RB opportunities but spoiled a 100-yard game when he lost a fumble in overtime to set up an easy win for the Panthers. While that shouldn't cost him his starting job, it's worth noting that backup Devin Singletary is still a good player and took 15 carries for 73 yards over the past two games.
- WR Jalin Hyatt filled in for Darius Slayton (concussion) with 79% route share and 4-39-0 on four targets, surprisingly doing something other than just running clear-out routes.
- TE Theo Johnson saw six targets for a second straight week. He's improved throughout the season in terms of both receiving volume and real-life performance, although there's still a lot of room for improvement with his route running and blocking.
- WR Malik Nabers led the team in targets (10) and air yards (113) yet finished with another mediocre receiving line. His fantasy managers are probably ready for a QB switch to Drew Lock even if the Giants aren't quite there yet.
- QB Daniel Jones was awful, again, and the combination of an upcoming bye and his injury guarantee means there's a decent chance we see Drew Lock in Week 12.
Panthers Personnel: 11 - 83% / 12 - 10%
58 Plays — 27 DBs — 7.0 aDOT — 15-of-25 for 126 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 1 sack, 1 scramble
|Snap
|Routes
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Tgt
|AY
|Sn/G
|Rt/G
|TS
|AYS
|TPRR
|QB
|Bryce Young
|100%
|2-30-0
|39
|RB
|Chuba Hubbard
|90%
|21-81%
|28-153-1
|4-16-0
|6
|-14
|41
|22
|12%
|-3%
|19%
|RB
|Miles Sanders
|10%
|4-15%
|2-5-0
|18
|12
|9%
|-1%
|27%
|RB
|Raheem Blackshear
|2%
|1-4%
|2
|2
|0%
|TE
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|88%
|23-88%
|2-8-1
|2
|15
|34
|21
|11%
|7%
|17%
|TE
|Ian Thomas
|22%
|6-23%
|1-3-0
|1
|2
|18
|7
|2%
|1%
|25%
|WR
|Xavier Legette
|100%
|26-100%
|3-40-0
|4
|41
|39
|23
|15%
|23%
|20%
|WR
|Jalen Coker
|90%
|24-92%
|3-41-0
|8
|88
|30
|20
|9%
|16%
|18%
|WR
|David Moore
|83%
|21-81%
|2-18-0
|4
|43
|23
|13
|7%
|9%
|17%
- RB Jonathon Brooks (knee) was held out another week, and Miles Sanders injured his foot, which led to Chuba Hubbard getting even more work than usual and finishing with season highs for snap share (90%), route share (81%), carries (28) and rushing yards (153).
- TE Tommy Tremble (back) was inactive for a fourth time in five weeks, and TE Ian Thomas then left the game with a calf injury.
- TE Ja'Tavion Sanders had career highs for snap share (88%) and route share (88%), and while he was targeted just twice on 23 routes, one of those went for his first career TD.
- WR Jalen Coker also had career highs for snap share (90%) and route share (92%), playing 89% of the snaps in 11 personnel and also taking seven of the eight snaps (88%) in two-wide sets.
- Coker had new high-water marks for both slot snaps (40) and perimeter snaps (13), per PFF. He also had new bests for targets (eight) and air yards (88), albeit with a modest 3-41-0 receiving line.
- It remains to be seen how things plays out if/when Adam Thielen (hamstring) returns after the Week 11 bye. Coker was measured at 6-1, 208 at the Combine, so it's not like he lacks the size or strength to play outside. And David Moore isn't much of a road block, especially for a rebuilding team that presumably wants to develop young players.
Stock ⬆️: WR Jalen Coker
Stock ⬇️: QB Daniel Jones
Panthers Injuries 🚑: RB Miles Sanders (foot), TE Ian Thomas (calf),
Bills (30) at Colts (20)
Bills Personnel: 11 - 60% / 12 - 29%
70 Plays — 41 DBs — 7.1 aDOT — 22-of-37 for 280 yards — 0 TD, 2 INTs, 2 sacks, 2 scrambles
|Snap
|Routes
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Tgt
|AY
|Sn/G
|Rt/G
|TS
|AYS
|TPRR
|QB
|Josh Allen
|99%
|8-50-1
|56
|RB
|James Cook
|56%
|16-41%
|19-80-1
|1-5-0
|3
|-15
|32
|16
|9%
|1%
|19%
|RB
|Ty Johnson
|30%
|15-38%
|3-32-0
|3
|2
|15
|10
|4%
|4%
|12%
|RB
|Ray Davis
|14%
|6-15%
|3-6-0
|13
|5
|4%
|1%
|24%
|TE
|Dawson Knox
|69%
|24-62%
|2-40-0
|3
|32
|34
|16
|6%
|7%
|11%
|TE
|Quintin Morris
|36%
|12-31%
|8
|4
|0%
|0%
|4%
|TE
|Dalton Kincaid
|24%
|10-26%
|2-24-0
|5
|27
|36
|22
|21%
|21%
|28%
|WR
|Curtis Samuel
|89%
|34-87%
|4-35-0
|8
|61
|22
|13
|10%
|8%
|24%
|WR
|Mack Hollins
|87%
|35-90%
|4-86-0
|4
|75
|39
|22
|10%
|19%
|13%
|WR
|Khalil Shakir
|73%
|33-85%
|6-58-0
|9
|67
|34
|23
|19%
|8%
|27%
- RB James Cook got 56% of snaps and 22 of the 28 RB opportunities, including a goal-line TD to give Buffalo a 17-point lead late in the fourth quarter.
- TE Dalton Kincaid missed most of the game with a knee injury. He briefly returned but then had to leave again, finishing with five targets on 10 routes while Dawson Knox hit seasons highs for snap share (69%) and route share (62%).
- With Amari Cooper and Keon Coleman both out due to wrist injuries, Curtis Samuel was a full-time player for the first time as a Bill and smashed his previous season highs for snap share (89%) and route share (87%).
- Samuel also finished second on the team in targets (eight) but was just fourth in receiving yards (35).
- Mack Hollins also played more than usual, getting 87% of snaps and team-high 90% route share plus a team-high 75 air yards (with a 4-86-0 receiving line).
Colts Personnel: 11 - 67% / 12 - 31%
61 Plays — 39 DBs — 7.9 aDOT — 26-of-35 for 272 yards — 2 TDs, 3 INTs, 4 sacks, 0 scrambles
|Snap
|Routes
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Tgt
|AY
|Sn/G
|Rt/G
|TS
|AYS
|TPRR
|QB
|Joe Flacco
|100%
|50
|RB
|Jonathan Taylor
|84%
|19-49%
|21-114-0
|2-8-0
|4
|-6
|43
|21
|7%
|-1%
|17%
|RB
|Tyler Goodson
|13%
|8-21%
|2-9-1
|3
|8
|12
|11
|5%
|0%
|22%
|RB
|Trey Sermon
|3%
|2-5%
|1-4-0
|1
|3
|18
|11
|4%
|0%
|15%
|TE
|Mo Alie-Cox
|43%
|8-21%
|26
|13
|5%
|5%
|16%
|TE
|Kylen Granson
|38%
|16-41%
|2-15-0
|2
|14
|21
|13
|4%
|5%
|11%
|TE
|Drew Ogletree
|36%
|8-21%
|1-2-0
|1
|2
|21
|9
|3%
|2%
|15%
|TE
|Will Mallory
|18%
|10-26%
|1-10-0
|1
|6
|9
|8
|2%
|2%
|12%
|WR
|Adonai Mitchell
|95%
|37-95%
|6-71-0
|6
|53
|20
|13
|13%
|19%
|30%
|WR
|Alec Pierce
|85%
|37-95%
|4-81-1
|7
|121
|48
|27
|14%
|29%
|15%
|WR
|Josh Downs
|67%
|28-72%
|7-72-0
|10
|74
|39
|24
|23%
|14%
|35%
|WR
|Ashton Dulin
|18%
|3-8%
|1-7-0
|13
|5
|2%
|4%
|14%
- RB Jonathan Taylor topped 80% snap share for a second time in three weeks since returning from an ankle injury, but he had just five carries for seven yards in the second half, after taking 16 totes for 107 yards before halftime.
- Fellow running back Tyler Goodson caught a two-yard TD pass on a third down in the second quarter, after Taylor was aunable to run the ball in on the previous play.
- With WR Michael Pittman (back) inactive, rookie wideout Adonai Mitchell easily had career highs for snap share (95%), route share (95%) and receiving yards (71).
- Mitchell caught each of his six targets, none of which came on the final drive in garbage time.
- WR Josh Downs led the team in targets again, but he dropped a walk-in, nine-yard TD in the first quarter, and he still didn't play in two-receiver sets.
- WR Alec Pierce feasted on the final, meaningless drive, with two catches for 33 yards and a TD, after catching two of four targets for 48 yards beforehand.
- QB Joe Flacco had three interceptions and a lost fumble, giving him six turnovers over the past two weeks. The opponents were tough, Minnesota and Buffalo, but don't be surprised if we see Anthony Richardson again before the end of the season.
Stock ⬆️: WR Adonai Mitchell
Stock ⬇️: QB Joe Flacco
Bills Injuries 🚑: TE Dalton Kincaid (knee)
Colts Injuries 🚑: LT Bernhard Raimann (knee)
Falcons (17) at Saints (20)
Falcons Personnel: 11 - 99% / 12 - 0%
73 Plays — 41 DBs — 11.7 aDOT — 23-of-38 for 306 yards — 0 TD, 1 INT, 3 sacks, 0 scrambles
|Snap
|Routes
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Tgt
|AY
|Sn/G
|Rt/G
|TS
|AYS
|TPRR
|QB
|Kirk Cousins
|100%
|62
|RB
|Bijan Robinson
|78%
|28-68%
|20-116-2
|3-28-0
|4
|16
|45
|28
|14%
|-3%
|21%
|RB
|Tyler Allgeier
|23%
|4-10%
|11-59-0
|18
|8
|3%
|0%
|13%
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|51%
|30-73%
|4-55-0
|6
|69
|42
|30
|15%
|16%
|18%
|TE
|Charlie Woerner
|49%
|6-15%
|0-0-0
|1
|-2
|22
|7
|1%
|0%
|10%
|WR
|Drake London
|100%
|41-100%
|8-97-0
|12
|140
|55
|32
|26%
|32%
|26%
|WR
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|99%
|40-98%
|1-6-0
|3-30-0
|4
|41
|56
|34
|15%
|14%
|15%
|WR
|Darnell Mooney
|99%
|40-98%
|5-96-0
|10
|168
|60
|35
|24%
|39%
|23%
- The Falcons scored just 17 points from 468 total yards (and one turnover), with K Younghoe Koo missing from 53, 35 (blocked) and 46 yards.
- Koo has missed six of his last eight field-goal attempts, after starting the season 15-for-16. He probably has enough of a track record to keep the job, at least for another week or two, especially given taht he's been perfect on PATs this year.
- RB Bijan Robinson had his best fantasy game of the season with 144 total yards and two TDs, scoring from one yard out in the second quarter and 37 yards out in the third.
- RB Tyler Allgeier still got his usual workload taking 11 carries for 59 yards.
- WR Drake London had no issues with last week's hip injury, playing every snap on offense while leading the team in targets and receiving yards.
- WR Darnell Mooney also had a productive afternoon, leading the team with 168 air yards and finishing second in targets (10).
- TE Kyle Pitts continued splitting snaps about 50/50 with Charlie Woerner, with Pitts handling 73% route share for a second straight week and rebounding from a one-target outing the week before.
Saints Personnel: 11 - 15% / 12 - 25% / 21 - 15% / 22 - 15% / 13 - 21%
52 Plays — 27 DBs — 8.2 aDOT — 16-of-25 for 269 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 0 sacks, 2 scrambles
|Snap
|Routes
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Tgt
|AY
|Sn/G
|Rt/G
|TS
|AYS
|TPRR
|QB
|Derek Carr
|96%
|4-17-0
|56
|0%
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|81%
|17-68%
|17-55-0
|5-54-0
|6
|17
|44
|24
|24%
|1%
|33%
|RB
|Jordan Mims
|15%
|3-12%
|2-10-0
|1-4-0
|2
|-5
|7
|6
|2%
|0%
|41%
|FB
|Adam Prentice
|35%
|3-12%
|17
|5
|1%
|0%
|7%
|TE
|Foster Moreau
|83%
|10-40%
|0-0-0
|2
|24
|43
|19
|6%
|8%
|12%
|TE
|Juwan Johnson
|58%
|15-60%
|2-22-0
|3
|24
|36
|22
|10%
|10%
|15%
|TE
|Taysom Hill
|44%
|16-64%
|4-14-0
|2-36-0
|2
|1
|24
|12
|5%
|2%
|21%
|WR
|Mason Tipton
|56%
|15-60%
|31
|21
|9%
|13%
|12%
|WR
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|54%
|16-64%
|3-109-2
|3
|90
|30
|17
|1%
|4%
|14%
|WR
|Kevin Austin
|48%
|12-48%
|2-36-0
|2
|23
|25
|12
|1%
|1%
|17%
|WR
|Dante Pettis
|13%
|2-8%
|1-8-0
|1
|-3
|7
|2
|0%
|0%
|50%
- RB Alvin Kamara got 81% of snaps and 23 of the 27 RB opportunities, again dominating backfield work in the absence of Jamaal Williams (groin) and Kendre Miller (IR - hamstring).
- Jordan Mims was called up from the practice squad to be the No. 2 RB
- WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling wasn't quite a full-time player but made the most of his chances, catching each of his three targets for 109 yards and two TDs. Two of his catches were deep balls, and the third was a short touchdown.
- Mason Tipton and Kevin Austin had similar playing time but combined for just two targets on their 27 routes.
- The Saints used three receivers on just 15% of snaps, which I think is the lowest rate for any team in a game this year.
- TE Taysom Hill ran one more route than Juwan Johnson, with 64% route share being a season high for the all-purpose weapon.
- Hill had 47% snap share and 52% route share the week before, with five carries and five targets. This could be his steady role the rest of the season given how depleted the Saints' WR corps is.
- It was the second straight game in which three Saints TEs topped 50% route share, something you otherwise never see in the NFL. Of course, Foster Moreau and Juwan Johnson aren't seeing the ball much even when they play a lot.
Stock ⬆️: TE Taysom Hill
Stock ⬇️: WR Mason Tipton
Falcons Injuries 🚑: CB Mike Hughes (neck), DL Ta'Quon Graham (pectoral)
Saints Injuries 🚑: LB Pete Werner (hand), S Jordan Howden (shoulder)
Broncos (14) at Chiefs (16)
Broncos Personnel: 11 - 58% / 12 - 7% / 21 - 11%
55 Plays — 34 DBs — 6.4 aDOT — 22-of-30 for 215 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 2 sacks, 2 scrambles
|Snap
|Routes
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Tgt
|AY
|Sn/G
|Rt/G
|TS
|AYS
|TPRR
|QB
|Bo Nix
|100%
|3--5-0
|61
|0%
|0%
|50%
|RB
|Audric Estime
|45%
|7-22%
|14-53-0
|8
|4
|0%
|RB
|Javonte Williams
|29%
|9-28%
|1-1-0
|2-6-0
|2
|-8
|34
|21
|12%
|1%
|24%
|RB
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|13%
|2-6%
|2-12-0
|18
|9
|5%
|-2%
|20%
|FB
|Michael Burton
|18%
|3-9%
|10
|4
|2%
|1%
|12%
|TE
|Adam Trautman
|56%
|10-31%
|1-34-0
|1
|5
|32
|14
|4%
|4%
|12%
|TE
|Nate Adkins
|36%
|6-19%
|22
|8
|2%
|1%
|10%
|TE
|Lucas Krull
|22%
|10-31%
|2-21-0
|2
|16
|23
|15
|4%
|4%
|16%
|WR
|Courtland Sutton
|95%
|31-97%
|6-70-1
|9
|97
|52
|30
|25%
|40%
|26%
|WR
|Devaughn Vele
|65%
|26-81%
|4-39-1
|4
|20
|30
|22
|9%
|7%
|21%
|WR
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|60%
|14-44%
|2-23-0
|3
|14
|35
|18
|11%
|9%
|20%
|WR
|Troy Franklin
|33%
|16-50%
|1-9-0
|2
|38
|21
|14
|9%
|17%
|23%
|WR
|Marvin Mims
|24%
|7-22%
|3-17-0
|4-13-0
|4
|-11
|14
|8
|6%
|9%
|23%
- RB Audric Estime took over as Denver's lead runner, leading the backfield with 45% snap share while taking 14 of the 17 carries (and 14 of the 19 opportunities).
- Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin both had their roles reduced, combining for just five touches and 42% of snaps.
- Estime took just two of 16 snaps in the first quarter and five of 15 in the second quarter, but he then played 70% of snaps after halftime, while Williams and McLaughlin took just 7% apiece.
- Estime's post-halftime workload included four of the eight snaps on third downs, in addition to seven of nine on first downs and eight of 10 on second downs.
- The Broncos ran seven snaps in four-wide formations, which boosted playing time shares for some of the receivers, including Devaughn Vele, who still barely played in two-receiver sets (one snap out of 14 available).
- WR Courtland Sutton has three straight games with at least nine targets and 18 PPR points.
Chiefs Personnel: 11 - 52% / 12 - 35%
65 Plays — 49 DBs — 4.9 aDOT — 28-of-42 for 266 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 4 sacks, 3 scrambles
|Snap
|Routes
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Tgt
|AY
|Sn/G
|Rt/G
|TS
|AYS
|TPRR
|QB
|Patrick Mahomes
|100%
|3-19-0
|67
|0%
|0%
|RB
|Kareem Hunt
|66%
|27-59%
|14-35-0
|7-65-0
|10
|-20
|41
|18
|6%
|-3%
|18%
|RB
|Samaje Perine
|23%
|8-17%
|2-37-0
|2
|7
|18
|14
|7%
|1%
|20%
|RB
|Carson Steele
|18%
|5-11%
|2-3-0
|15
|6
|2%
|0%
|13%
|TE
|Travis Kelce
|85%
|37-80%
|8-64-1
|12
|87
|55
|34
|26%
|30%
|26%
|TE
|Noah Gray
|58%
|25-54%
|2-18-0
|2
|-1
|40
|19
|7%
|8%
|15%
|TE
|Peyton Hendershot
|9%
|4-9%
|1-6-0
|1
|-1
|10
|4
|1%
|0%
|33%
|WR
|Justin Watson
|75%
|34-74%
|2-6-0
|2
|3
|43
|24
|6%
|11%
|9%
|WR
|Xavier Worthy
|74%
|34-74%
|1-11-0
|4
|67
|43
|28
|15%
|29%
|17%
|WR
|DeAndre Hopkins
|63%
|28-61%
|4-56-0
|5
|42
|38
|24
|6%
|9%
|23%
|WR
|Mecole Hardman
|17%
|8-17%
|1-3-0
|1
|-3
|11
|8
|4%
|0%
|20%
|WR
|Justyn Ross
|11%
|5-11%
|0-0-0
|1
|17
|7
|6
|0%
|1%
|8%
- RB Kareem Hunt lost a four-game streak with at least 21 carries, 59 rushing yards and a rushing TD, but he made up for it in PPR leagues with a 7-65-0 receiving line on 10 targets.
- Hunt got just eight targets over his first five games with the Chiefs, then drew 10 on 27 routes this past Sunday. He's scored double-digit PPR points in every game since his Week 4 season debut, including 13.3 or more in five straight.
- WR DeAndre Hopkins got 63% of snaps and 61% of routes, nearly identical to his shares the week before (60% snaps, 67% routes) but with lesser target volume.
- TE Travis Kelce has three straight games with double-digit targets and 20+ PPR points, and he's seen nine or more targets in five of six games since Rashee Rice's season-ending knee injury. Kelce can be treated as the overall TE1, ahead of even Brock Bowers and George Kittle.
- WR Xavier Worthy dropped his first target of the game but then had some chances to score points. He got (somewhat) open on a scramble drill on his second target, only for Patrick Mahomes to sail the pass over his head. Worthy's third target was an 11-yard completion on a throw behind the line of scrimmage. And then the fourth and final target was a play where he got open for a 51-yard TD but Mahomes led him out of bounds (Worthy could've caught it and didn't, but he almost certainly would've been out of bounds).
- My take on Worthy is that he's definitely been disappointing for a first-round pick but it's also a good sign that Andy Reid continues to give him so much playing time as a 21-year-old. The Chiefs either see value in his speed even if it doesn't come with production, or they anticipate a breakthrough eventually.
Stock ⬆️: RB Audric Estime / TE Travis Kelce
Stock ⬇️: RBs Javonte Williams & Jaleel McLaughlin
Chiefs Injuries 🚑: LT Wanya Morris (knee)
Steelers (28) at Commanders (27)
Steelers Personnel: 11 - 47% / 12 - 23% / 13 - 20%
75 Plays — 33 DBs — 11.9 aDOT — 14-of-29 for 195 yards — 3 TDs, 1 INT, 4 sacks, 1 scramble
|Snap
|Routes
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Tgt
|AY
|Sn/G
|Rt/G
|TS
|AYS
|TPRR
|QB
|Russell Wilson
|100%
|4-3-0
|68
|RB
|Najee Harris
|46%
|8-26%
|21-53-1
|36
|14
|10%
|-1%
|22%
|RB
|Jaylen Warren
|46%
|13-42%
|14-66-0
|2-29-0
|2
|0
|26
|15
|7%
|1%
|21%
|RB
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|11%
|3-10%
|3-14-0
|10
|5
|3%
|1%
|33%
|TE
|Darnell Washington
|65%
|12-39%
|1-6-0
|3
|5
|36
|13
|7%
|4%
|21%
|TE
|Pat Freiermuth
|58%
|21-68%
|3-17-1
|3
|5
|47
|24
|15%
|9%
|17%
|TE
|MyCole Pruitt
|43%
|5-16%
|0-0-0
|1
|8
|27
|8
|2%
|1%
|16%
|TE
|Connor Heyward
|11%
|12
|5
|3%
|3%
|21%
|WR
|George Pickens
|80%
|27-87%
|1-4-0
|5-91-1
|7
|119
|48
|25
|28%
|45%
|29%
|WR
|Van Jefferson
|69%
|24-77%
|0-0-0
|2
|55
|43
|22
|10%
|15%
|12%
|WR
|Calvin Austin
|46%
|18-58%
|2-20-0
|6
|75
|33
|19
|13%
|19%
|18%
|WR
|Mike Williams
|12%
|6-19%
|1-32-1
|1
|30
|9
|6
|0%
|2%
|10%
- RB Najee Harris played less than half the snaps (46%) for a third time in four weeks, getting 21 of the 40 RB opportunities. But he might've been above 50% (and with a few more touches) if not for an ankle injury with around 10 minutes remaining in the game. He later returned.
- Prior to the ankle injury, Harris had 49% of snaps and 17 of 29 RB opportunities, with Jaylen Warren at 42% snap share and 10 opportunities and Cordarrelle Patterson (in his first game back from an ankle injury) taking 10% of snaps and two opportunities.
- Warren took six carries for 32 yards over the next eight snaps after Harris was injured, but on the last of those carries he lost a fumble at the 1-yard line. After that, Harris returned and took the next five carries (for only two yards) before Cordarrelle Patterson got the last tote on a 3rd-and-8. Warren did play two snaps after his lost fumble, but without any touches.
- WR George Pickens was in a combative mood even by his standards. In any case, he's averaging 4.7 catches for 88.7 yards on 7.0 targets since Russell Wilson took over as the starting QB, with 27% target share and 41% air-yard share (both numbers actually slightly lower than with Justin Fields, but the production has been better).
- TE Pat Freiermuth scored a TD but now has five straight games with either two or three targets.
- WR Mike Williams got just 12% of snaps and 19% of routes in his Steelers debut, but his lone target was a 32-yard, go-ahead TD in the fourth quarter.
- OLB Alex Highsmith (ankle) is expected to miss 2-3 games.
Commanders Personnel: 11 - 64% / 12 - 17%
59 Plays — 37 DBs — 7.7 aDOT — 17-of-34 for 202 yards — 0 TD, 0 INT, 3 sacks, 0 scrambles
|Snap
|Routes
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Tgt
|AY
|Sn/G
|Rt/G
|TS
|AYS
|TPRR
|QB
|Jayden Daniels
|100%
|3-5-0
|56
|RB
|Austin Ekeler
|69%
|18-49%
|13-44-2
|1-7-0
|2
|3
|31
|18
|10%
|-2%
|22%
|RB
|Jeremy McNichols
|31%
|8-22%
|4-7-1
|15
|8
|1%
|0%
|4%
|RB
|Chris Rodriguez
|7%
|1-3%
|2-4-0
|12
|2
|0%
|TE
|Zach Ertz
|80%
|31-84%
|4-31-0
|8
|38
|41
|25
|20%
|19%
|23%
|TE
|John Bates
|32%
|4-11%
|28
|9
|2%
|1%
|8%
|TE
|Ben Sinnott
|17%
|2-5%
|19
|6
|1%
|0%
|6%
|WR
|Noah Brown
|90%
|36-97%
|3-33-0
|7
|75
|39
|22
|14%
|20%
|22%
|WR
|Terry McLaurin
|88%
|34-92%
|5-113-0
|6
|58
|48
|25
|24%
|44%
|26%
|WR
|Luke McCaffrey
|44%
|18-49%
|1-23-0
|3
|60
|28
|15
|6%
|6%
|11%
|WR
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|25%
|11-30%
|1-8-0
|3
|11
|22
|12
|12%
|8%
|27%
|WR
|Dyami Brown
|17%
|7-19%
|2--13-0
|3
|3
|24
|11
|7%
|6%
|16%
- RB Austin Ekeler got 69% of snaps and 15 of 21 RB opportunities, including a pair of short TDs. Brian Robinson (hamstring) was out for a second week in a row.
- Ekeler took 74% of snaps pre-halftime the week before but then handed things over to Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez when the Commanders had a two-score lead in the second half. Without the benefit of a multi-score lead, Rodriguez was barely involved in the offense, taking just 7% of snaps and two carries.
- WR Noah Brown had season highs for snap share (90%) and route share (97%).
- Brown has either six or seven targets in three straight games and four of his past five. His efficiency has declined with more volume (apart from the hail-mary TD), however.
- Zaccheaus muffed two punts early in the game, including one that the Steelers recovered to set up an easy TD. Both Zaccheaus and Dyami Brown played slightly less than they had the week before, while Brown saw a big increase fomr his 50% snap share and 74% route share.
- Dyami dropped what should've been a three-yard TD shortly before halftime and then played only two snaps in the second half (while Brown got 97%).
- TE Zach Ertz drew a team-high eight targets, after getting only one the week before (he'd seen five or more in four straight games before that).
Stock ⬆️: WR Noah Brown
Stock ⬇️: WR Van Jefferson
Steelers Injuries 🚑: OLB Alex Highsmith (ankle), CB Donte Jackson (hamstring), RB Najee Harris (ankle)
49ers (23) at Buccaneers (20)
49ers Personnel: 11 - 54% / 12 - 8% / 21 - 34%
61 Plays — 42 DBs — 7.7 aDOT — 25-of-36 for 353 yards — 2 TD, 0 INT, 3 sacks, 3 scrambles
|Snap
|Routes
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Tgt
|AY
|Sn/G
|Rt/G
|TS
|AYS
|TPRR
|QB
|Brock Purdy
|100%
|4-17-0
|63
|0%
|RB
|Christian McCaffrey
|89%
|26-67%
|13-39-0
|6-68-0
|7
|38
|54
|36
|3%
|2%
|27%
|RB
|Isaac Guerendo
|5%
|2-5%
|1-0-0
|10
|5
|2%
|0%
|15%
|RB
|Jordan Mason
|5%
|1-3%
|1-5-0
|36
|18
|4%
|2%
|9%
|FB
|Kyle Juszczyk
|39%
|10-26%
|35
|17
|7%
|3%
|14%
|TE
|George Kittle
|89%
|29-74%
|3-57-1
|4
|44
|56
|31
|20%
|17%
|25%
|TE
|Eric Saubert
|20%
|6-15%
|20
|7
|2%
|2%
|9%
|WR
|Jauan Jennings
|90%
|36-92%
|7-93-0
|11
|90
|40
|24
|17%
|21%
|28%
|WR
|Deebo Samuel
|79%
|32-82%
|3-14-0
|5-62-0
|6
|30
|44
|25
|17%
|15%
|23%
|WR
|Ricky Pearsall
|62%
|27-69%
|4-73-1
|6
|60
|40
|25
|6%
|5%
|21%
- RB Christian McCaffrey immediately took on his usual role, getting 89% of snaps and 20 of the 22 RB opportunities on a hot day in Tampa.
- RBs Jordan Mason and Isaac Guerendo split the minimal backup work.
- WR Jauan Jennings led the team with 11 targets, 90 air yards and 92% route share in his return from a two-game absence due to a hip injury.
- WR Deebo Samuel got 79% of snaps, 82% of routes, six targets and three carries, with rookie Ricky Pearsall at 62% snaps, 69% routes and six targets. Samuel and Pearsall both were productive with their opportunities but didn't see nearly as many passes as Jennings.
- TE George Kittle lost a bunch of routes to pass blocking and was fifth on the team in targets but caught his seventh TD in the past seven games and topped 50 yards for a fifth straight game (he has at least three catches and 40 yards in every game this season).
- K Jake Moody went 3-for-6 on field-goal attempts, drawing the ire of Samuel, but Moody's makes included the game-winner.
Buccaneers Personnel: 11 - 66% / 12 - 28%
58 Plays — 33 DBs — 5.2 aDOT — 18-of-29 for 116 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 2 sacks, 2 scrambles
|Snap
|Routes
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Tgt
|AY
|Sn/G
|Rt/G
|TS
|AYS
|TPRR
|QB
|Baker Mayfield
|100%
|3-3-0
|62
|RB
|Rachaad White
|59%
|17-55%
|10-31-0
|6-39-1
|7
|0
|37
|24
|12%
|-4%
|25%
|RB
|Bucky Irving
|48%
|10-32%
|13-73-1
|3-14-0
|3
|-10
|26
|14
|8%
|-4%
|23%
|TE
|Cade Otton
|93%
|29-94%
|5-35-0
|8
|30
|58
|36
|21%
|16%
|22%
|TE
|Payne Durham
|29%
|7-23%
|15
|5
|0%
|0%
|3%
|WR
|Ryan Miller
|86%
|29-94%
|1-11-0
|3
|42
|36
|20
|4%
|6%
|16%
|WR
|Rakim Jarrett
|81%
|26-84%
|2-10-0
|4
|29
|37
|22
|2%
|4%
|13%
|WR
|Sterling Shepard
|71%
|23-74%
|1-3-0
|1-7-0
|3
|28
|36
|24
|7%
|15%
|13%
|WR
|Trey Palmer
|24%
|6-19%
|0-0-0
|1
|32
|25
|16
|5%
|9%
|12%
- RB Sean Tucker only played special teams, while Rachaad White got 59% of snaps and 17 of 33 RB opportunities, and Bucky Irving took 48% of snaps and 16 opportunities.
- The split between White and Irving was similar to previous weeks, only without Tucker poaching a handful of touches.
- White scored on a screen pass from nine yards, giving him five TDs over the last four games without getting a single touch inside the 5-yard line.
- Irving's TD was a 12-yard carry. The Bucs didn't have any goal-line snaps in this one, although White did lose three yards on a carry from the 5-yard line on the final drive (which then resulted in a game-tying field goal).
- TE Cade Otton led the team in targets for a third straight game and had five catches for 35 yards over the first three drives, but after that he saw just three targets (all incomplete) the rest of the game.
- WR Ryan Miller led the WRs in snaps and routes, while Trey Palmer barely played. Miller drew just three targets on his 29 routes, and the WRs combined for just four catches and 28 yards on 11 targets.
- Star LT Tristan Wirfs suffered an MCL sprain and will miss Week 11. It's unclear if he'll be ready after a Week 12 bye.
Stock ⬆️: RB Christian McCaffrey + WR Jauan Jennings / RB Rachaad White
Stock ⬇️: RB Jordan Mason / RB Sean Tucker
Buccaneers Injuries 🚑: LT Tristan Wirfs (knee), CB Zyon McCollum (hamstring)
Vikings (12) at Jaguars (7)
Vikings Personnel: 11 - 49% / 12 - 29% / 21 - 16%
82 Plays — 42 DBs — 9.4 aDOT — 24-of-38 for 241 yards — 0 TD, 3 INTs, 1 sacks, 3 scrambles
|Snap
|Routes
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Tgt
|AY
|Sn/G
|Rt/G
|TS
|AYS
|TPRR
|QB
|Sam Darnold
|100%
|7-28-0
|61
|0%
|RB
|Aaron Jones
|54%
|18-46%
|17-88-0
|2-13-0
|3
|17
|39
|19
|13%
|1%
|23%
|RB
|Cam Akers
|29%
|8-21%
|13-38-0
|1-9-0
|1
|-4
|20
|10
|1%
|0%
|19%
|RB
|C.J. Ham
|23%
|2-5%
|14
|6
|1%
|0%
|7%
|RB
|Ty Chandler
|15%
|5-13%
|4-18-0
|16
|9
|2%
|-1%
|11%
|TE
|Josh Oliver
|68%
|17-44%
|4-52-0
|6
|79
|37
|14
|8%
|8%
|18%
|TE
|T.J. Hockenson
|46%
|28-72%
|8-72-0
|9
|65
|35
|27
|5%
|5%
|26%
|TE
|Johnny Mundt
|22%
|2-5%
|32
|17
|9%
|5%
|15%
|WR
|Justin Jefferson
|93%
|39-100%
|5-48-0
|9
|78
|55
|31
|32%
|42%
|28%
|WR
|Jordan Addison
|73%
|32-82%
|1-4-0
|2-25-0
|5
|74
|49
|29
|13%
|23%
|17%
|WR
|Jalen Nailor
|49%
|22-56%
|1--7-0
|1-11-0
|3
|32
|33
|20
|10%
|12%
|13%
|WR
|Trent Sherfield
|15%
|5-13%
|1-11-0
|1
|6
|12
|4
|3%
|2%
|22%
- The Vikings held possession for 42 minutes, 19 seconds, the most by any team in any game this season. They out-gained the Jaguars 402-143 in yards and 28-10 in first downs, but QB Sam Darnold made things interesting by throwing a trio of interceptions deep in Jacksonville territory, allowing the Jags to sit on a 7-3 lead for much of the game (until Minnesota kicked three more FGs in the final 17 minutes).
- RB Aaron Jones left with about 4:30 remaining in the third quarter after taking a hard hit to the torso. Up to that point, he'd taken 70% of snaps and 16 of the 22 RB opportunities, with Cam Akers at 26% snap share and six opportunities (all carries).
- Jones returned for the final two drives, on which he took four carries for 17 yards. During his absence, Akers got 50% of the snaps and eight opportunities (seven carries), with Ty Chandler getting 50% of snaps and four opportunities (four carries).
- Chandler didn't get any playing time apart from the interval without Jones.
- Not including the time he was injured, Jones took 20 of 26 RB opportunities.
- WR Jalen Nailor got 49% of snaps and 56% of routes, up from 27% and 38%, respectively, the week before, while Brandon Powell played a bit less (13% snaps, down from 27%).
- WR Jordan Addison's five targets were tied with his Week 9 total for the second most he's seen this season. The volume just isn't there for him with Darnold at QB.
Jaguars Personnel: 11 - 44% / 12 - 49%
43 Plays — 27 DBs — 7.7 aDOT — 14-of-22 for 111 yards — 0 TD, 2 INTs, 3 sacks, 2 scrambles
|Snap
|Routes
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Tgt
|AY
|Sn/G
|Rt/G
|TS
|AYS
|TPRR
|QB
|Mac Jones
|100%
|5-8-1
|20
|RB
|Travis Etienne
|67%
|9-36%
|11-44-0
|1--1-0
|1
|-5
|29
|19
|9%
|1%
|25%
|RB
|Tank Bigsby
|23%
|4-16%
|2-4-0
|22
|9
|2%
|-1%
|8%
|RB
|D'Ernest Johnson
|9%
|3-12%
|15
|11
|5%
|0%
|16%
|TE
|Evan Engram
|84%
|21-84%
|6-40-0
|8
|51
|38
|25
|14%
|10%
|30%
|TE
|Brenton Strange
|42%
|7-28%
|2-25-0
|3
|9
|29
|16
|10%
|8%
|21%
|TE
|Luke Farrell
|37%
|7-28%
|2-16-0
|2
|8
|21
|8
|3%
|1%
|22%
|WR
|Brian Thomas
|86%
|22-88%
|2-12-0
|3
|17
|41
|26
|19%
|26%
|22%
|WR
|Gabe Davis
|86%
|23-92%
|1-19-0
|4
|81
|41
|25
|13%
|21%
|18%
|WR
|Parker Washington
|51%
|15-60%
|21
|14
|5%
|7%
|11%
- RB Tank Bigsby suffered an ankle injury (possible a re-injury of the issue he'd been playing through) on the second drive of the game, after playing just four snaps and taking one touch. He returned for four snaps in the second quarter (one carry) and two snaps in the third (no touches) before not playing at all in the fourth.
- RB Travis Etienne ended up with 67% of snaps and 12 of the 14 RB opportunities.
- RB D'Ernest Johnson barely played, getting 9% of snaps and no touches, which can be taken as a good sign for both Etienne and Bigsby (Johnson played more than 20% of snaps in six straight games before Week 10).
- WR Brian Thomas had another quiet game, although so did all of Jacksonville's pass catchers besides TE Evan Engram (who got eight of the 21 targets).
- Parker Washington was the No. 3 receiver again but didn't get a target on 15 routes, dropping his TPRR to a lowly 11%.
Stock ⬆️: TE T.J. Hockenson
Stock ⬇️: WR Parker Washington
Jaguars Injuries 🚑: RB Tank Bigsby (ankle)
Patriots (19) at Bears (3)
Patriots Personnel: 11 - 43% / 12 - 46% / 6OL - 10%
61 Plays — 29 DBs — 9.5 aDOT — 15-of-25 for 184 yards — 1 TD, 1 INT, 1 sack, 3 scrambles
|Snap
|Routes
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Tgt
|AY
|Sn/G
|Rt/G
|TS
|AYS
|TPRR
|QB
|Drake Maye
|100%
|4-24-0
|46
|RB
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|72%
|16-62%
|20-74-0
|1-3-0
|1
|-5
|39
|21
|10%
|-1%
|19%
|RB
|JaMycal Hasty
|18%
|4-15%
|6-20-0
|1-4-0
|1
|1
|10
|7
|3%
|-1%
|22%
|RB
|Antonio Gibson
|10%
|1-4%
|5-26-0
|16
|9
|5%
|0%
|23%
|TE
|Hunter Henry
|89%
|21-81%
|1-14-0
|4
|26
|50
|29
|20%
|21%
|22%
|TE
|Austin Hooper
|66%
|13-50%
|3-64-0
|4
|56
|31
|15
|10%
|10%
|23%
|WR
|Kayshon Boutte
|97%
|26-100%
|4-47-0
|6
|114
|43
|25
|10%
|22%
|14%
|WR
|K.J. Osborn
|44%
|13-50%
|0-0-0
|1
|18
|32
|17
|6%
|6%
|15%
|WR
|Ja'Lynn Polk
|41%
|11-42%
|1-2-1
|1
|2
|34
|21
|10%
|17%
|15%
|WR
|Demario Douglas
|41%
|15-58%
|4-50-0
|5
|7
|35
|23
|18%
|15%
|24%
- RB Rhamondre Stevenson topped 70% snap share for a third straight week but ceded more touches to JaMycal Hasty and Antonio Gibson (Stevenson took 21 of the 33 RB opportunities). Garbage time wasn't a factor; Stevenson actually took all five carries on New England's final drive (at which point it was a two-score game).
- WR Kendrick Bourne was in uniform but benched, playing zero snaps on offense after catching four passes for 41 yards on 76% snap share the week before.
- K.J. Osborn and Ja'Lynn Polk split the playing time Bourne had been getting, but they combined for just two targets on 24 routes (with the lone catch between them being Polk's two-yard TD).
- Kayshon Boutte led the team in targets (six) and air yards (114) and was the only WR to top 44% snap share or 58% route share, with Osborn and Polk splitting the No. 2 role and DeMario Douglas still not playing in two-wide formations.
- Boutte has three straight games with exactly six targets and at least 92 air yards. He's seen six passes 20-plus yards downfield in that time, tied for fifth most in the league, but has caught just one of them.
Bears Personnel: 11 - 64% / 12 - 31%
59 Plays — 41 DBs — 6.3 aDOT — 16-of-30 for 120 yards — 0 TD, 0 INT, 9 sacks, 2 scrambles
|Snap
|Routes
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Tgt
|AY
|Sn/G
|Rt/G
|TS
|AYS
|TPRR
|QB
|Caleb Williams
|100%
|2-15-0
|63
|RB
|D'Andre Swift
|68%
|18-46%
|16-59-0
|1-6-0
|1
|2
|42
|22
|11%
|-2%
|17%
|RB
|Roschon Johnson
|32%
|10-26%
|1--4-0
|1-5-0
|2
|5
|21
|14
|5%
|0%
|19%
|TE
|Cole Kmet
|93%
|31-79%
|2-13-0
|4
|18
|52
|29
|13%
|10%
|15%
|TE
|Gerald Everett
|24%
|7-18%
|21
|12
|4%
|1%
|11%
|TE
|Marcedes Lewis
|24%
|0-0%
|13
|3
|0%
|0%
|10%
|WR
|DJ Moore
|97%
|39-100%
|1-3-0
|3-24-0
|6
|37
|59
|36
|24%
|29%
|21%
|WR
|Keenan Allen
|93%
|36-92%
|5-44-0
|6
|37
|51
|31
|18%
|22%
|23%
|WR
|Rome Odunze
|68%
|34-87%
|3-23-0
|6
|60
|53
|33
|19%
|32%
|17%
|WR
|DeAndre Carter
|2%
|1-3%
|1-5-0
|1
|5
|20
|15
|5%
|7%
|20%
- Now is the time to start panicking about QB Caleb Williams (if you hadn't already). If you're looking for a bit of good news, Bears coach Matt Eberflus seemed to suggest Monday morning that the team could switch playcallers, i.e., fire or demote OC Shane Waldron.
- RB D'Andre Swift saw just one target on 18 routes. His workload was otherwise normal, with 16 of the 17 RB carries and 68% snap share.
- WRs DJ Moore, Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze each drew six targets. Here are workload shares since a Week 7 bye:
- Allen: 28% TS, 36% AYS
- Odunze: 23%TS, 25% AYS
- Moore: 23% TS, 24% AYS
- Swift: 8% TS, 1% AYS
- Kmet: 6% TS, 3% AYS
- Kmet is droppable in a lot of leagues despite his lofty snap/route shares. He's up to six straight games with five or fewer targets, and he's caught three passes for 27 yards on five targets in three games since his 5-70-2 explosion against the Jaguars in Week 6.
Stock ⬆️: WR Kayshon Boutte
Stock ⬇️: QB Caleb Williams (and friends) / WR Kendrick Bourne
Patriots Injuries 🚑: DT Jaquelin Roy (neck), LB Sione Takitaki (hamstring)
Bears Injuries 🚑: LG Teven Jenkins (ankle)
Titans (17) at Chargers (27)
Titans Personnel: 11 - 82% / 12 - 14%
51 Plays — 32 DBs — 7.9 aDOT — 18-of-23 for 175 yards — 2 TDs, 0 INT, 7 sacks, 2 scrambles
|Snap
|Routes
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Tgt
|AY
|Sn/G
|Rt/G
|TS
|AYS
|TPRR
|QB
|Will Levis
|100%
|5-41-0
|48
|RB
|Tony Pollard
|53%
|14-47%
|9-44-0
|4-19-0
|4
|-14
|44
|24
|14%
|-1%
|21%
|RB
|Tyjae Spears
|47%
|12-40%
|7-47-0
|3-4-0
|3
|-4
|21
|13
|6%
|-1%
|28%
|TE
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|55%
|15-50%
|1-14-0
|1
|5
|35
|22
|10%
|7%
|15%
|TE
|Josh Whyle
|43%
|11-37%
|0-0-0
|1
|12
|24
|12
|7%
|3%
|19%
|TE
|Nick Vannett
|24%
|4-13%
|22
|9
|4%
|1%
|22%
|WR
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|100%
|30-100%
|3-31-0
|3
|25
|31
|17
|7%
|9%
|13%
|WR
|Calvin Ridley
|92%
|26-87%
|5-84-2
|9
|142
|49
|29
|26%
|50%
|26%
|WR
|Tyler Boyd
|61%
|19-63%
|37
|24
|12%
|10%
|14%
|WR
|Jha'Quan Jackson
|20%
|3-10%
|6
|3
|1%
|4%
|21%
|WR
|Bryce Oliver
|6%
|2-7%
|2-23-0
|2
|16
|4
|2
|1%
|1%
|67%
- RB Tony Pollard dropped to 53% snap share with Tyjae Spears returning from a hamstring injury, but that may partially be because Pollard picked up a minor knee injury with about 10 minutes remaining in the second quarter (he returned shortly thereafter).
- Prior to the injury, Pollard took 12 of 15 snaps (80%) and all six RB opportunities (for 32 yards). He played just three of 10 snaps the rest of the second quarter, with Spears getting all five RB opportunities (for 44 yards) the rest of the frame.
- In the third quarter, Pollard took 12 of 16 snaps (75%) and all six of the RB opportunities (for 27 yards).
- Spears then dominated in the fourth quarter, getting 79% of snaps and five of six RB opportunities with the Titans chasing a large deficit.
- WR Calvin Ridley had a 41-yard TD on the opening drive and a 15-yard score on the final series (garbage time).
- Ridley has three straight games with at least eight targets, 113 air yards, five catches and 73 receiving yards since DeAndre Hopkins was traded (not that Hopkins was stealing a lot of work before the trade...).
- I doubt Ridley can continue this production in such a horrible passing offense, but he's at least a useful fantasy starter again.
- TE Chigoziem Okonkwo dropped to 55% snap share, 50% route share and one target, after getting 74% of snaps, 79% of routes and four targets the week before.
- The split between him and Josh Whyle returned to what we saw in September.
- WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine drew only three targets but had an every-down role again. He's barely left the field since Hopkins was traded.
Chargers Personnel: 11 - 54% / 12 - 4% / 21 - 26%
57 Plays — 24 DBs — 8.2 aDOT — 14-of-18 for 164 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 0 sacks, 6 scrambles
|Snap
|Routes
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Tgt
|AY
|Sn/G
|Rt/G
|TS
|AYS
|TPRR
|QB
|Justin Herbert
|100%
|9-32-1
|58
|RB
|J.K. Dobbins
|67%
|13-72%
|15-50-0
|3-5-0
|3
|-13
|40
|21
|12%
|-3%
|22%
|FB
|Scott Matlock
|40%
|2-11%
|21
|5
|1%
|0%
|14%
|RB
|Gus Edwards
|25%
|1-6%
|10-55-0
|19
|6
|0%
|0%
|4%
|RB
|Hassan Haskins
|9%
|0-0%
|2-4-1
|3
|1
|0%
|TE
|Will Dissly
|56%
|12-67%
|5-30-0
|6
|37
|34
|18
|18%
|9%
|30%
|TE
|Tucker Fisk
|39%
|2-11%
|22
|2
|0%
|TE
|Hayden Hurst
|14%
|3-17%
|0-0-0
|1
|-1
|22
|12
|5%
|3%
|14%
|WR
|Quentin Johnston
|82%
|17-94%
|2-24-1
|2
|21
|39
|21
|13%
|17%
|20%
|WR
|Ladd McConkey
|77%
|16-89%
|2-52-0
|2
|28
|41
|25
|23%
|29%
|24%
|WR
|Joshua Palmer
|53%
|12-67%
|1-36-0
|2
|46
|38
|22
|12%
|21%
|16%
|WR
|Jalen Reagor
|32%
|6-33%
|2--2-0
|0-0-0
|1
|36
|18
|9
|3%
|5%
|16%
|WR
|Derius Davis
|4%
|1-6%
|1-6-0
|1-17-0
|1
|-5
|9
|4
|1%
|2%
|14%
- RB Kimani Vidal was a healthy scratch with Gus Edwards returning from an ankle injury.
- J.K. Dobbins got 67% of snaps and 18 of the 28 RB opportunities, with his workload slipping a bit relative to the games Edwards missed, although that may have been a result of Edwards' early success more so than something planned before the game.
- Dobbins took each of the final five carries, i.e., it was a 10-10 tie between him and Edwards at one point, although with Dobbins at 72% route share.
- Hassan Haskins played 9% of snaps and took two carries, including a one-yard TD run in the fourth quarter (one play after Dobbins took a carry from the 2-yard line). All in all, not the best day for Dobbins' fantasy managers, but not a disaster by any means.
- TE Will Dissly again played well ahead of Hayden Hurst, who took 14% of snaps and dropped his only target. Dissly, meanwhile drew a team-high six targets and caught five for 30 yards, making it four times in five weeks that he's seen at least a handful of targets.
- WR Quentin Johnston scored another TD and led the team in routes (94%) but was targeted on just two of those 17 routes.
- WR Ladd McConkey ran one fewer route and also saw just two targets.
Stock ⬆️: WR Calvin Ridley
Stock ⬇️: RB J.K. Dobbins
Titans Injuries 🚑: RB Tony Pollard (knee)
Eagles (34) at Cowboys (6)
Eagles Personnel: 11 - 54% / 12 - 35%
65 Plays — 30 DBs — 11.7 aDOT — 15-of-22 for 207 yards — 2 TDs, 1 INT, 5 sacks, 3 scrambles
|Snap
|Routes
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Tgt
|AY
|Sn/G
|Rt/G
|TS
|AYS
|TPRR
|QB
|Jalen Hurts
|78%
|7-56-2
|63
|QB
|Kenny Pickett
|22%
|1-1-0
|13
|RB
|Saquon Barkley
|49%
|8-30%
|14-66-0
|1-12-0
|1
|-9
|47
|21
|12%
|2%
|17%
|RB
|Kenneth Gainwell
|34%
|6-22%
|7-30-0
|1-9-0
|1
|0
|16
|9
|5%
|0%
|22%
|RB
|Will Shipley
|17%
|1-4%
|9-34-0
|5
|2
|0%
|TE
|Dallas Goedert
|63%
|18-67%
|2-25-1
|3
|35
|44
|23
|14%
|12%
|24%
|TE
|Grant Calcaterra
|60%
|9-33%
|0-0-0
|1
|6
|42
|16
|9%
|6%
|15%
|TE
|Jack Stoll
|26%
|0-0%
|28
|8
|1%
|1%
|7%
|WR
|A.J. Brown
|72%
|25-93%
|5-109-0
|7
|123
|52
|24
|18%
|31%
|29%
|WR
|DeVonta Smith
|71%
|25-93%
|2-14-0
|3
|40
|60
|27
|22%
|29%
|23%
|WR
|Jahan Dotson
|45%
|18-67%
|1-27-0
|1
|25
|38
|22
|7%
|10%
|8%
|WR
|Johnny Wilson
|28%
|5-19%
|1-5-1
|1
|13
|17
|7
|3%
|5%
|11%
|WR
|Ainias Smith
|28%
|4-15%
|2-6-0
|2
|1
|10
|2
|1%
|0%
|50%
- Philadelphia pulled starters early in the fourth quarter. Prior to the final frame, RB Saquon Barkley got 66% of snaps and 15 of 21 RB opportunities, which was a bit less than his usual workload but still strong by most standards.
- Third-string RB Will Shipley didn't play until the fourth quarter. Kenneth Gainwell took six touches for 35 yards spelling Barkley through three quarters.
- TE Dallas Goedert played 79% of snaps pre-Q4 in his return from a hamstring injury, i.e., his normal workload or thereabout. He scored a TD on one of his three targets.
Cowboys Personnel: 11 - 91% / 12 - 2%
56 Plays — 33 DBs — 7.0 aDOT — 17-of-29 for 66 yards — 0 TD, 1 INT, 3 sacks, 1 scramble
|Snap
|Routes
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Tgt
|AY
|Sn/G
|Rt/G
|TS
|AYS
|TPRR
|QB
|Cooper Rush
|75%
|2-2-0
|18
|QB
|Trey Lance
|25%
|3-17-0
|14
|RB
|Rico Dowdle
|54%
|14-44%
|12-53-0
|3-3-0
|3
|-7
|32
|19
|8%
|1%
|24%
|RB
|Hunter Luepke
|25%
|12-38%
|0-0-0
|1
|4
|20
|14
|3%
|1%
|11%
|RB
|Ezekiel Elliott
|21%
|4-13%
|6-22-0
|21
|12
|3%
|-1%
|13%
|TE
|Jake Ferguson
|75%
|25-78%
|4-24-0
|5
|11
|47
|33
|17%
|9%
|23%
|TE
|Luke Schoonmaker
|18%
|4-13%
|0-0-0
|1
|1
|17
|10
|3%
|2%
|18%
|TE
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|11%
|3-9%
|13
|7
|2%
|2%
|11%
|WR
|Jalen Tolbert
|95%
|32-100%
|3-14-0
|5
|63
|54
|37
|14%
|23%
|14%
|WR
|CeeDee Lamb
|82%
|27-84%
|1-3-0
|6-21-0
|10
|62
|52
|35
|27%
|31%
|30%
|WR
|Jalen Brooks
|55%
|15-47%
|1-4-0
|4
|68
|29
|20
|7%
|12%
|14%
|WR
|Ryan Flournoy
|27%
|8-25%
|9
|5
|1%
|1%
|12%
|WR
|Jalen Moreno-Cropper
|21%
|7-22%
|12
|7
|0%
|WR
|KaVontae Turpin
|14%
|6-19%
|15
|11
|8%
|11%
|29%
- The Cowboys also pulled/rested some starters in the fourth quarter, with QB Cooper Rush removed in favor of Trey Lance and CeeDee Lamb playing just five of 13 snaps (39%).
- Lamb and Jalen Tolbert both played 96% of snaps before the fourth quarter, with TE Jake Ferguson at 77%, Jalen Brooks at 64%, Rico Dowdle at 55%, Hunter Luepke at 32%, Ryan Flournoy at 26%, KaVontae Turpin at 15% and Ezekiel Elliott at 13%.
- Dowdle got 55% of snaps and 14 of 19 RB opportunities before the fourth quarter, while Elliott got just 13% of snaps and four opps., including a lost fumble into the Philadelphia end zone.
Stock ⬆️: Trey Lance (I guess?)
Stock ⬇️: QB Cooper Rush, WR CeeDee Lamb
Cowboys Injuries 🚑: LB DeMarvion Overshown (knee)
Jets (6) at Cardinals (31)
Jets Personnel: 11 - 75% / 12 - 15%
55 Plays — 38 DBs — 6.3 aDOT — 22-of-35 for 151 yards — 0 TD, 0 INT, 3 sacks, 0 scrambles
|Snap
|Routes
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Tgt
|AY
|Sn/G
|Rt/G
|TS
|AYS
|TPRR
|QB
|Aaron Rodgers
|100%
|59
|RB
|Breece Hall
|82%
|26-68%
|10-52-0
|4-31-0
|4
|5
|46
|31
|16%
|1%
|23%
|RB
|Braelon Allen
|24%
|4-11%
|7-27-0
|1-7-0
|1
|-5
|16
|8
|5%
|0%
|24%
|RB
|Isaiah Davis
|2%
|1-3%
|1-10-0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0%
|0%
|100%
|TE
|Tyler Conklin
|76%
|23-61%
|1-8-0
|2
|9
|50
|33
|12%
|10%
|15%
|TE
|Jeremy Ruckert
|36%
|10-26%
|2-17-0
|2
|13
|23
|11
|5%
|2%
|20%
|TE
|Kenny Yeboah
|9%
|1-3%
|1-4-0
|1
|-3
|5
|1
|1%
|0%
|100%
|WR
|Garrett Wilson
|96%
|38-100%
|5-41-0
|6
|37
|57
|38
|29%
|38%
|27%
|WR
|Davante Adams
|96%
|38-100%
|6-31-0
|13
|94
|51
|34
|9%
|14%
|26%
|WR
|Xavier Gipson
|40%
|18-47%
|0-0-0
|1
|45
|11
|8
|2%
|4%
|10%
|WR
|Malachi Corley
|29%
|12-32%
|1-2-0
|2
|11
|6
|7
|1%
|0%
|21%
- RB Breece Hall reached 80% snap share for the first time since Week 7 but got just three more carries than Braelon Allen (with a 26-4 advantage in routes and 4-1 edge in targets).
- WR Davante Adams more than doubled the target total of any of his teammates, but the chemistry with Aaron Rodgers was less than impressive, with multiple miscommunications and ultimately just 31 yards from 13 targets.
- Xavier Gipson and Malachi Corley shared the No. 3 receiver role and combined for two yards on three targets. Mike Williams had a better day for Pittsburgh, despite not playing much.
Cardinals Personnel: 11 - 32% / 12 - 49% / 13 - 11%
57 Plays — 26 DBs — 4.9 aDOT — 22-of-24 for 266 yards — 1 TD, 0 INT, 1 sack, 1 scramble
|Snap
|Routes
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Tgt
|AY
|Sn/G
|Rt/G
|TS
|AYS
|TPRR
|QB
|Kyler Murray
|88%
|3-21-2
|56
|QB
|Clayton Tune
|12%
|1--1-0
|5
|RB
|James Conner
|56%
|13-52%
|12-33-1
|5-80-0
|5
|-12
|37
|18
|11%
|-4%
|21%
|RB
|Trey Benson
|25%
|4-16%
|10-62-0
|2-25-0
|2
|-9
|10
|4
|2%
|-1%
|17%
|RB
|Emari Demercado
|12%
|2-8%
|3-22-0
|12
|9
|5%
|2%
|23%
|RB
|DeeJay Dallas
|7%
|3-10-0
|3
|TE
|Trey McBride
|70%
|20-80%
|4-71-0
|5
|52
|50
|26
|24%
|25%
|28%
|TE
|Tip Reiman
|60%
|4-16%
|25
|8
|1%
|0%
|4%
|TE
|Elijah Higgins
|51%
|7-28%
|2-13-0
|2
|13
|25
|10
|6%
|4%
|16%
|WR
|Marvin Harrison
|72%
|24-96%
|5-54-1
|5
|39
|43
|25
|22%
|41%
|24%
|WR
|Michael Wilson
|67%
|20-80%
|3-24-0
|4
|40
|44
|25
|16%
|23%
|18%
|WR
|Zay Jones
|37%
|6-24%
|14
|8
|1%
|0%
|7%
|WR
|Greg Dortch
|26%
|10-40%
|1--1-0
|1
|-7
|27
|18
|12%
|9%
|19%
- RB James Conner took 68% of snaps and 17 of 25 RB opportunities before the fourth quarter, with Trey Benson taking 26% of snaps and eight opportunities (for 70 yards).
- Conner didn't play at all in the fourth quarter for a second straight game. As mentioned last week, the Cardinals have a quicker hook than most teams with their starting RB, reducing his workloads whenver a game isn't tight (and often holding him out altogether in the final quarter). However, Benson's increased involvement also happened earlier in the game, and the rookie has looked good the past couple weeks with 18 carries for 99 yards and a TD (plus three catches for 43 yards on three targets). Increasing confidence in Benson also seems to be a factor in Conner's snap shares dropping some.
- WR Marvin Harrison had an extremely efficient receiving line for the second time in three weeks, scoring his third TD while boosting his catch rate for the year to 55% and his YPT to 8.3 (15.1 yards per catch).
- TE Trey McBride made the most of his five targets, with four catches for 71 yards, including a spectacular 23-yard catch-and-run. He may not have Travis Kelce's volume, but in terms of real-life skill there's an argument for McBride as the best pass-catching TE in the league right now (George Kittle and Brock Bowers are the other candidates).
Stock ⬆️: RB Trey Benson
Stock ⬇️: QB Aaron Rodgers
Jets Injuries 🚑: LT Tyron Smith (neck), CB Brandin Echols (concussion)
Lions (26) at Texans (23)
Lions Personnel: 11 - 55% / 12 - 40%
62 Plays — 31 DBs — 11.2 aDOT — 15-of-30 for 240 yards — 2 TDs, 5 INTs, 0 sacks, 1 scramble
|Snap
|Routes
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Tgt
|AY
|Sn/G
|Rt/G
|TS
|AYS
|TPRR
|QB
|Jared Goff
|100%
|1-2-0
|59
|0%
|0%
|100%
|RB
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|63%
|15-50%
|19-71-0
|2-37-0
|3
|-14
|32
|17
|12%
|-1%
|23%
|RB
|David Montgomery
|37%
|11-37%
|12-32-1
|1-24-0
|2
|0
|26
|12
|9%
|0%
|24%
|TE
|Brock Wright
|58%
|9-30%
|31
|11
|5%
|3%
|16%
|TE
|Sam LaPorta
|58%
|17-57%
|3-66-1
|6
|81
|47
|24
|14%
|14%
|17%
|TE
|Shane Zylstra
|31%
|8-27%
|11
|4
|0%
|WR
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|98%
|27-90%
|6-60-1
|8
|31
|55
|27
|29%
|30%
|28%
|WR
|Jameson Williams
|73%
|24-80%
|3-53-0
|5
|130
|51
|28
|15%
|33%
|18%
|WR
|Tim Patrick
|48%
|12-40%
|32
|15
|6%
|11%
|13%
|WR
|Kalif Raymond
|26%
|11-37%
|19
|12
|8%
|8%
|17%
- The workload split favored Jahmyr Gibbs over David Montgomery in negative game script, although Monty scored a short TD to save his fantasy day.
- TE Sam LaPorta had a season-high 66 yards and season-high-tying six targets despite missing the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury (likely an AC joint sprain).
- He took 83% of snaps before the fourth quarter and accounted for six of Detroit's 16 targets.
- With LaPorta out, TE Brock Wright got 83% of snaps in the fourth quarter, while WR Amon-Ra St. Brown accounted for five of the eight targets.
- TE Shane Zylstra played 67% of snaps, with Detroit using a lot of two-TE looks down the stretch.
- WR Jameson Williams got 73% of snaps, 80% of routes, five targets and a team-high 130 air yards in his return from a two-game suspension. He made a couple nice plays but probably could've done more to break up one of Jared Goff's five interceptions.
Texans Personnel: 11 - 60% / 12 - 40%
65 Plays — 38 DBs — 8.4 aDOT — 19-of-33 for 232 yards — 1 TD, 2 INTs, 4 sacks, 1 scramble
|Snap
|Routes
|Rushing
|Receiving
|Tgt
|AY
|Sn/G
|Rt/G
|TS
|AYS
|TPRR
|QB
|C.J. Stroud
|100%
|1-5-0
|65
|0%
|1%
|100%
|RB
|Joe Mixon
|75%
|20-54%
|25-46-1
|2-44-0
|4
|1
|42
|18
|7%
|0%
|22%
|RB
|Dare Ogunbowale
|23%
|10-27%
|1-11-0
|21
|17
|6%
|2%
|17%
|TE
|Dalton Schultz
|69%
|24-65%
|3-66-0
|4
|46
|53
|33
|15%
|16%
|17%
|TE
|Cade Stover
|45%
|11-30%
|1-2-0
|2
|20
|25
|10
|4%
|3%
|17%
|TE
|Teagan Quitoriano
|26%
|5-14%
|15
|4
|0%
|WR
|Xavier Hutchinson
|83%
|30-81%
|2-6-0
|4
|21
|31
|16
|5%
|7%
|11%
|WR
|Tank Dell
|74%
|32-86%
|1--6-0
|5-39-0
|9
|87
|47
|31
|17%
|22%
|20%
|WR
|John Metchie
|63%
|27-73%
|5-74-1
|6
|68
|23
|15
|4%
|5%
|15%
|WR
|Robert Woods
|37%
|10-27%
|1-1-0
|3
|25
|23
|12
|4%
|4%
|14%
- RB Joe Mixon took 75% of snaps and 29 of 30 RB opportunities but fell shy of 20 PPR points for a second straight week.
- Nitpicking, of course. Mixon has scored at least 16.6 PPR points in each of six full games, albeit with his two worst scores (16.6, 17.0) coming the past two weeks. His next three matchups before a Week 14 bye are against Dallas, Tennessee and Jacksonville, so more big stat lines should be coming.
- WR John Metchie was third among Houston's wideouts in snaps (63%) and routes (73%) but caught five of six targets for 74 yards and a TD. He's been better than Xavier Hutchinson and Robert Woods with limited opportunities this year, giving Metchie an argument for the No. 3 role once Nico Collins (hamstring) returns.
- Tank Dell, meanwhile, had just 39 yards despite leading the team in targets (nine) and air yards (87). He dropped a pass, and both of C.J. Stroud's interceptions came on throws to Dell.
Stock ⬆️: WR John Metchie
Stock ⬇️: WRs Tank Dell & Xavier Hutchinson
Lions Injuries 🚑: TE Sam LaPorta (shoulder)
Texans Injuries 🚑: CB Kamari Lassiter (concussion), DT Folorunso Fatukasi (foot)
Vocab/Index
- DBs = QB dropbacks = pass attempts + sacks + scrambles
- AY = Air Yards
- Sn/G = Snaps per game
- RT/G = Routes run per game
- TS = Percentage of team targets this season
- AYS = Percentage of team air yards this season
- TPRR = Targets per Route Run (targets/routes)
Personnel Groupings
- 11 = 1 RB / 1 TE / 3 WR
- 12 = 1 RB / 2 TE / 2 WR
- 21 = 2 RB / 1 TE / 2 WR
- 22 = 2 RB / 2 TE / 1 WR
- 13 = 1 RB / 3 TE / 1 WR