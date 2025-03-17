Fantasy Football
Ta'Quon Graham headshot

Ta'Quon Graham News: Back with Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

The Falcons re-signed Graham (pectoral) to a one-year deal Monday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

Graham missed the final seven games of the Falcons' 2024 campaign due to a pectoral injury, but his re-signing Monday suggests he's now recovered from the issue. The 26-year-old from Texas has served as one of Atlanta's top rotational defensive ends since entering the league in 2021, having recorded 84 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and one forced fumble over 39 appearances. With Graham staying in Atlanta, he's expected to play a similar role in 2025.

Ta'Quon Graham
Atlanta Falcons
