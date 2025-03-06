Theo Jackson News: Extends contract

Jackson agreed to a two-year, $12.6 million extension Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

A sixth-round pick by the Titans back in 2022, Jackson has flourished in Minnesota of late. Primarily a special teams player the past two seasons, the 26-year-old recorded 17 total tackles and one interception with Minnesota in 2024 and could see more playing time with both starting safeties, Harrison Smith and Camryn Bynum, unrestricted free agents this offseason.