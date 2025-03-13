Fantasy Football
Tre Brown

Tre Brown Injury: Signs with San Francisco

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Brown (knee) signed with the 49ers on Thursday, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 2021 fourth-round pick of the Seahawks played out his rookie deal with his original team, making 13 starts in 39 regular-season games, though he only played in five and then six regular-season contests in his first two years due to a knee sprain and a knee injury that required surgery. Brown recorded 26 tackles (21 solo) and a pass defensed on 282 defensive snaps last season, but he also suffered another knee injury in the regular-season finale. In San Francisco, Brown should have a chance to compete for a starting cornerback job.

Tre Brown
San Francisco 49ers
