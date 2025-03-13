Tre Brown Injury: Signs with San Francisco

Brown (knee) signed with the 49ers on Thursday, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 2021 fourth-round pick of the Seahawks played out his rookie deal with his original team, making 13 starts in 39 regular-season games, though he only played in five and then six regular-season contests in his first two years due to a knee sprain and a knee injury that required surgery. Brown recorded 26 tackles (21 solo) and a pass defensed on 282 defensive snaps last season, but he also suffered another knee injury in the regular-season finale. In San Francisco, Brown should have a chance to compete for a starting cornerback job.