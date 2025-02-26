Fantasy Football
Trent Williams headshot

Trent Williams Injury: Returning for 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2025 at 6:24pm

San Francisco general manager John Lynch said Wednesday that Williams (ankle) is "motivated" and will return for a 16th NFL season in 2025, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Williams won't hang up the cleats yet, instead returning for another season as San Francisco's starting left tackle. The 36-year-old remained one of the league's most reliable tackles when he was available in 2024, though injuries limited him to just 10 appearances. Williams is recovering from a left ankle injury, but the expectation is that he'll be fully cleared ahead of training camp in late July.

