NFL Expert Picks: Week 17 Monday Night Football Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers

Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers: Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 17

The Detroit Lions (13-2) travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers (6-9) in an NFC conference matchup on Monday Night Football. The Lions are 2nd in the NFC North and seeking the number one seed in the NFC, while the 49ers have had an injury plagued season and are 4th in the NFC West.

Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers Betting Odds

Lions -3.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook -105) / 49ers +4.0 (DraftKings Sportsbook -121)

Lions ML (ESPN Bet -190) / 49ers ML (BetMGM Sportsbook +170)

Total OVER 50.0 (Fanatics -110) / UNDER 50.5 (FanDuel -110)

First-half spread: Lions -2.5 (-120), 49ers +2.5 (-110)

First-half money line: Lions (-150), 49ers (+120)

Lions total points: 26.5 (Over -130/Under Even)

49ers total points: 23.5 (Over -105/Under -125)

The 49ers opened as 4.5 point home favorites in Week 1, but a lot has changed since then on the 49ers side due significant injuries virtually everywhere. The line has moved 8.0 points in favor of the Lions as the 49ers are mired in last place in the NFC West. The total opened 49.5 and it climbed as high as 51.5, but it then settled back to 50.5.

The majority of the bets (91%) have come in on the Lions, and the handle (90%) has also come in on Detroit which reflects where the "sharp" money has landed. There is a 1% difference on bets versus handle.

The total sees money on the Under at 59% of total bets, and 71% of the handle. The moneyline shows who has taken a position on the game, and the Lions have received 94% of the bets and 94% of the handle.

Key Injuries

Lions - RB David Montgomery (O), DL Aidan Hutchinson (O), DB Carlton Davis (O), LB Alex Anzalone (O), DE Marcus Davenport (O), DE Alim McNeill (O)

49ers - WR Brandon Aiyuk (O), RB Christian McCaffrey (O), OL Trent Williams (O), RB Jordan Mason (O), OL Colton McKivitz (Q), OL Aaron Banks (O), DB Charvarius Ward (O), S Ji'Ayir Brown (Q), LB Dre Greenlaw (O), DT Javon Hargrave (O)

Lions vs. 49ers Betting Picks

The Lions are 45-21 ATS under Dan Campbell which is the best in the NFL since 2021.

The Lions are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games on the road and 12-1 SU in their last 13. They are 9-1 SU, 8-2 ATS in their last 10 as road favorites. Their last 3 games have gone over the total.

This is the first time the 49ers have been home underdogs since an October 23, 2022 against the Chiefs.

The 49ers are 1-8 ATS against teams with a winning record.

Home underdogs are just 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games, and 6-12-2 in their last 20.

The one constant is the Lions offense which should continue to thrive especially with the weather not being a factor Monday Night. Jahmyr Gibbs workload has increased signficantly with David Montgomery out and his anytime TD prop is just too high, but sprinkle some on him getting 2+ TDs.

Lions vs. 49ers Best Bet: Lions Over 26.5 Points (Fanatics -110)

Secondary Bet: Jahmyr Gibbs 2+ TDs (DraftKings Sportsbook +235)

Lions vs. 49ers Prediction

Its a rematch of the NFC Championship a year ago in which the 49ers won 34-31. This is your classic "everything still in play" against "nothing to play for" game where the Lions need the number one seed if they have any aspirations of getting to the Super Bowl, while the 49ers who were favorites in the NFC before the season are playing for pride at home on Monday Night. Both teams have a considerable amount of injuries on both sides which will also play a factor in this game.

I think the 49ers will get up for the game, but the Lions don't want to let up ahead of their Week 18 battle with the Vikings for the Number 1 seed and will pull out the win.

Lions 30, 49ers 27