Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trent Williams headshot

Trent Williams Injury: Returning for 2025 campaign

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

49ers general manager John Lynch said Wednesday at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine that Williams (ankle) is "motivated" and will return for a 16th season in the NFL as a member of the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Williams won't hang up the cleats yet, instead returning for another season as San Francisco's starting left tackle. The 36-year-old remained one of the league's most reliable tackles while on the field in 2024, though injuries limited him to just 10 regular-season appearances. Williams is currently recovering from the left ankle injury that caused him to miss the final seven games of the year in 2024.

Trent Williams
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now