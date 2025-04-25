Fantasy Football
TreVeyon Henderson News: New England-bound in second round

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2025 at 5:30pm

The Patriots selected Henderson in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 38th overall.

Henderson is the fourth running back off the board and the second Ohio State back to be selected early in the second round after Quinshon Judkins went to Cleveland at 36th overall. A four-year player in Columbus, Henderson was an instant impact performer who rushed for 15 touchdowns as a true freshman. He battled through some injuries as a sophomore and junior and split work with Judkins during Ohio State's championship run in 2024. Henderson checks in at 5-foot-10 and 202 pounds with 4.43 speed that shows up on film with a number of long runs that earned him a label as a home-run hitter. His 75-yard touchdown catch against Texas in the College Football Playoff is a good snapshot of his ability to find space and turn on the jets. Paired with Rhamondre Stevenson, the Patriots now have a great 1-2 punch in the backfield.

