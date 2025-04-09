Trevon Diggs Injury: In doubt for start of season

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said last week that there's a "good chance" Diggs (knee) "may not be available" come Week 1, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Diggs had surgery in late January to address a cartilage injury to the same left knee in which he suffered an ACL tear in Sept. 2023. He returned from the ACL surgery to play 11 games last season, including each of the Cowboys' first 10 games, fighting through foot, ankle and calf injuries before a groin injury finally sidelined him. He returned after missing two weeks, only to suffer the season-ending knee cartilage injury during his first game back. He's now facing a lengthy rehab from a surgery that took place seven and a half months before Week 1