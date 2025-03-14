Fantasy Football
Join Lead Prospect Analyst James Anderson for a live fantasy baseball Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #mlb-fantasy!
Trevor Nowaske News: Re-signs with Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Nowaske re-signed with the Lions on Thursday, Kory Woods of MLive reports.

Nowaske will return to Detroit for another year after playing in 14 games this past season as a reserve linebacker and primary special teamer. The 26-year-old started two games for a Detroit defense ravaged by the injury bug last season, and is expected to return to a similar role with the special teams unit in 2025.

Trevor Nowaske
Detroit Lions
