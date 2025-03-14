Trevor Nowaske News: Re-signs with Detroit
Nowaske re-signed with the Lions on Thursday, Kory Woods of MLive reports.
Nowaske will return to Detroit for another year after playing in 14 games this past season as a reserve linebacker and primary special teamer. The 26-year-old started two games for a Detroit defense ravaged by the injury bug last season, and is expected to return to a similar role with the special teams unit in 2025.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now