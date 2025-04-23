Trevor Penning News: Will have 2026 option declined

The Saints are not expected to exercise Penning's fifth-year option for the 2026 season, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

The 19th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Penning has not developed into a reliable starter in New Orleans. After starting just six games across his first two seasons, Penning started all 17 regular-season contests at right tackle last season, but he's consistently received poor marks for his pass protection.