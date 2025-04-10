Troy Reeder News: Reunites with Los Angeles
The Rams re-signed Reeder (hamstring) to a one-year contract Thursday.
Reeder earned a starting role at inside linebacker to kick off the 2024 campaign, but a hamstring injury sustained Week 7 limited him to just six appearances (all starts) on the season. Now heading into his age-31 season, the decision to re-sign with Los Angeles provides Reeder another chance at earning a starting role on defense. Nate Landman, Omar Speights and Jaylen McCollough all represent competition at the linebacker position.
