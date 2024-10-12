Tyler Conklin Injury: Questionable for Monday

Conklin (hip) is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Bills, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Conklin was a limited participant in practice all week, which typically is a positive sign in regards to gameday activation. The veteran is coming off one of his better days on the young season tallying six catches for 55 yards in the Week 5 loss. Expect more information regarding his status to arrive before the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff Monday.