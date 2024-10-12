Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Tyler Conklin headshot

Tyler Conklin Injury: Questionable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 12, 2024

Conklin (hip) is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Bills, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Conklin was a limited participant in practice all week, which typically is a positive sign in regards to gameday activation. The veteran is coming off one of his better days on the young season tallying six catches for 55 yards in the Week 5 loss. Expect more information regarding his status to arrive before the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff Monday.

Tyler Conklin
New York Jets
More Stats & News